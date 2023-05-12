Etrion Releases First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- GENEVA, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”, and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) released today its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



Q1-23 HIGHLIGHTS

Etrion closed the first quarter of 2023 with an unrestricted cash balance of US$13.5 million and a positive working capital of US$12.8 million.

The Company sold all the solar assets in 2021 and is not developing any new project in 2023. Subject to the possibility of the board of directors of identifying new potential business opportunities, the Company expects to complete its windup activities and proceed with the dissolution of the Company within approximately 36 months, although it is possible that the dissolution may be accelerated or extended beyond that time. Any cash remaining at the completion of the windup activities and settlement of all liabilities of the Company will be distributed to shareholders.

Management Comments

Marco A. Northland, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Company going forward will maintain very limited resources; however, we will continue to explore potential opportunities for future deployment of the Company’s remaining cash or eventually proceed with a windup of the Company as previously disclosed.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Three months ended

US$ thousands (unless otherwise stated) Q1-23 Q1-22 Financial performance from continuing operations EBITDA (380 ) (815 ) Net loss (1,274 ) (4,837 ) Financial position Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Unrestricted cash 13,469 14,198 Working capital 12,866 13,540 Total assets 13,745 14,536

About Etrion

Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

