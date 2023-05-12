TDCI Celebrates Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers During National Police Week (May 14 – 20, 2023)

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”), the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (“POST”), and the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (“TLETA”) recognize the commitment, dedication, and sacrifices of Tennessee law enforcement officers during National Police Week (May 14-20).

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

“During this Police Week, the entire TDCI team extends our sincerest thanks to the men and women who serve Tennessee’s communities as law enforcement officers,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “This week, I ask my fellow Tennesseans to take a moment and thank their local law enforcement officers for their dedication to saving lives and protecting our communities. Governor Lee has made supporting law enforcement one of the cornerstones of his administration, and TDCI is dedicated to serving his vision in the years ahead.”

The TLETA was created by the General Assembly in 1963 for the purpose of training state, county, and city law enforcement officers. The Academy, which is based in Donelson, was brought under the Department of Safety in 1983 and joined TDCI in 2006. Since its founding in 1966, 23,716 law enforcement officers have graduated from its Basic Police School. TLETA and its staff of training and law enforcement experts has also provided countless hours of specialized training for veteran officers throughout its history.

“At the start of each shift, every law enforcement officer knows that he or she may be called upon to make the ultimate sacrifice of his or her life in order to save someone else,” said TLETA Director and POST Executive Secretary William “Chip” Kain. “I commend the heroism of Tennessee's law enforcement officers, and I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends of every officer who lost his or her life while protecting his or her community.”

TLETA’s Basic Police School course provides technical and tactical expertise in addition to the ethical and professional standards needed to be a successful law enforcement officer. More information about TLETA and its 50 years of training can be found on our website and here.

