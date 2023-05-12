Sotera Health to Present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (“Sotera Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced that Chairman and CEO Michael B. Petras, Jr. will participate in an open forum discussion at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 4:35 pm Eastern. Sotera Health management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.



Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the live webcast of Mr. Petras’ discussion by accessing the link on the Sotera Health website under the Investor Relations section: https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be made available.

About Sotera Health:

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS: Jason Peterson

Vice President & Treasurer

Sotera Health Company

IR@soterahealth.com Sally J. Curley, IRC

IR Advisory Solutions

IR@soterahealth.com MEDIA CONTACT: Kristin Gibbs

Chief Marketing Officer

Sotera Health Company

kgibbs@soterahealth.com

Source: Sotera Health Company