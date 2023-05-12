Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,999 in the last 365 days.

Sotera Health to Present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (“Sotera Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced that Chairman and CEO Michael B. Petras, Jr. will participate in an open forum discussion at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 4:35 pm Eastern. Sotera Health management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the live webcast of Mr. Petras’ discussion by accessing the link on the Sotera Health website under the Investor Relations section: https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be made available.

About Sotera Health:

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:                                  
Jason Peterson
Vice President & Treasurer
Sotera Health Company
IR@soterahealth.com 		  Sally J. Curley, IRC
IR Advisory Solutions
IR@soterahealth.com
     
MEDIA CONTACT:    
Kristin Gibbs
Chief Marketing Officer
Sotera Health Company
kgibbs@soterahealth.com 		   
     

Source: Sotera Health Company


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sotera Health to Present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more