THE TECH-WORLD’S TRANSFORMATIVE UTILITY FLASHLIGHT IS NOW AVAILABLE ON KICKSTARTER

DELAWARE, USA, May 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Kickstarter is the premiere online hub for individuals eager to discover the next big thing and be a part of it. JORDILIGHT recently announced it will launch its utility flashlight, named in TIME's list of Best Inventions of 2022. TIME's annual list showcases the year's top inventions that "make the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun.""We are incredibly excited to bring JORDILIGHT'S best product deals to Kickstarter and inspire explorers, outdoor lovers, DIYers, laborers, military and professionals to accomplish their most out-of-reach expeditions and projects with a state-of-the-art utility light. Providing the opportunity for people to invest in tech they love is another step we are taking to transcend the longtime stagnant flashlight category with a useful tool, compass and lifesaving device," said Robert Haddad, JORDILIGHT Founder and CEO.JORDILIGHT is the only multifaceted flashlight tool designed with a bendable U-shape that is attachable, wearable, versatile, waterproof in up to 164 feet of water and made with cutting-edge technology that includes a built-in e-compass, navigation and app. Created with high-risk scenarios and emergencies in mind, JORDILIGHT detects if a user falls or needs help, and sends a help signal via the app to a pre-saved contact.On Kickstarter, people can become a part of the JORDILIGHT journey by purchasing a JORDILIGHT, valued at $139.99, available through the Kickstarter campaign for just $59, 58% off the retail price, for the first 24 hours of launch on May 16, 2023.JORDILIGHT will also be bringing complete adventure kits to market that feature the innovative JORDILIGHT and all the accessories one needs, in one kit, just in time for Father's Day.The Camping Kit with carabiner clip and portable charger, the Riding Kit with handlebar attachment and helmet clip, as well as the Ultimate Kit with all of the accessories, all come with a JORDILIGHT and make a great gift for the outdoor enthusiast.The JORDILIGHT Kits will also be offered at deep discounts of 48% off the retail price for the first 24 hours, ($99 - $119) after which, the prices will increase incrementally towards the recommended retail price by month's end, so it's best to purchase early!JORDILIGHT will officially join the Kickstarter campaign family, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.To learn more about JORDILIGHT, visit jordilight.com, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.