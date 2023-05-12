Dr. Pat Baccili to Deliver Life-Changing Tips for Success at Upcoming Women in the Zone™ Event

Additionally, Dr. Pat will also be launching her non-profit organization, Women in the Media Foundation™.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Dr. Pat Baccili, Ph.D. , is thrilled to announce she has been selected to be a Keynote Speaker and Master of Ceremony at the upcoming Women in the Zone™ event, held by the world’s #1 Coach of Champions, Jim Fannin, on May 18th, 2023.Dr. Pat Baccili is the founder of The Transformation Network™ , Transformation Talk Radio, and the award-winning Dr. Pat Show – Talk to Thrive By. She is a leader in the field of human potential and an international award-winning talk radio host, TV commentator, certified career and belief coach, dynamic seminar leader, award-winning author and researcher on fostering respect and trust in the workplace, inspirational speaker, and CEO of Unlimited Possibilities Now, Inc. – adoringly called the ‘Oprah of Radio’ by her listeners. As such, Dr. Pat has been blowing the doors off of traditional talk radio for the past 20 years.In her most recent news, Dr. Pat Baccili, Ph.D. will be joining Jim Fannin, as the Master of Ceremony and Keynote Speaker for the inaugural Women in the Zone™ FREE event Live and Online. The event will be held on May 18th, 2023 from 8:30am to 12pm CT and is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for women to get simple, get balanced, get fired up, develop a champion mindset, and get all the abundance they desire in life. In addition to Mr. Fannin and Dr. Pat, special guests also include professional tennis champion, international coach, and supermom, Ann Grossman. All three speakers will reveal time-tested secrets to simplify and balance life, while maximizing results as a mother, spouse, community leader, and or businesswoman."I've always had times in my life where I knew what I stood for and I went through a period where I forgot that for a little bit," said Dr. Pat Baccili. "What I love about The Transformation Network – The New Mainstream in Talk™, is that it calls all of us to take for an active part in what we believe will uplift the world for the better. That better today is to support women across the globe through the Women in the Zone event to help them reenergize their passion, purpose, and resilience as powerful and amazing in the world.”“We're joining forces so we can invite women across the globe to stand with us and be proud of who they are and live their best life,” Dr. Pat continues. “If, through my message, Ann’s and Jim’s message, we can create an opening for people to feel hope, then we've done our part in making this world a better place.”Women in the Zone™ is complimentary for the first 100 in audience guests at the brand-new international headquarters of Jim Fannin Brands and the ZoneCoach Consulting Services, located at 1815 South Meyers Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. Somehow Jesica Henderson and Dr. Pat found my old website. They asked me if I wanted host a show and to join their radio family; to expand my message and take my talent to their global audience. Something said "Just Do it" Even though I had no idea what we're talking about. And then Dr. Pat coached and mentored me for the last five years. It's been about that and more. I'm not green anymore! I'm able to talk in front of you and I'm able to share my ideas, bridge the gap between science and metaphysic. Dr. Pat coached me about the business. Helped me connect with a book again and publisher. On May 23, 2023. And the whole point of this is a shout out, a moment of gratitude to Dr. Pat and The Transformation Network Team, because they helped me see things about me that I didn't see in myself or do things I wished I could do."- Dr. Sharon Martin, MD. Ph.D. and Host of The Maximum Medicine Show.For more information about Dr. Pat, please visit https://drpatbaccili.com/ , or check out https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-in-the-zonetm-tickets-616692262157 to register for this game-changing event.About Dr. Pat BacciliDr. Pat Baccili, Ph.D., is the CEO/Owner of Transformation Talk Radio, The Transformation Network, and the award-winning Dr. Pat Show – Talk to Thrive By. And the whole point of this is a shout out, a moment of gratitude to Dr. Pat and The Transformation Network Team, because they helped me see things about me that I didn't see in myself or do things I wished I could do.”- Dr. Sharon Martin, MD. Ph.D. and Host of The Maximum Medicine Show.For more information about Dr. Pat, please visit https://drpatbaccili.com/ , or check out https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-in-the-zonetm-tickets-616692262157 to register for this game-changing event.About Dr. Pat BacciliDr. Pat Baccili, Ph.D., is the CEO/Owner of Transformation Talk Radio, The Transformation Network, and the award-winning Dr. Pat Show – Talk to Thrive By. She is a leader in the field of human potential and the creator of the remarkable ‘Epic World’ – an international coaching initiative that supports ‘Epic Living’ for individuals, groups and organizations.As a top host of the internationally acclaimed, The Dr. Pat Show – Talk Radio to Thrive By, #1 Positive Talk in Seattle several years running – the show reaches millions of people each year and is broadcast on hundreds of AM/FM/Digital networks and 165 countries with a powerful life-changing message. The show has been hailed as the ‘new mainstream’ in talk radio, bringing energizing and powerful interviews with renowned leaders in the field of human potential – delivered with a fresh attitude and mass appeal. It is this distinction that sets this show apart from others. Dr. Pat’s presentation and interview skills have been hailed by notable people, including bestselling author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, congressmen, and people from all walks of life.The Dr. Pat Show, currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, is the home to such guests as Olivia Newton John, Dr. Wayne Dyer, Deepak Chopra, Shirley MacLaine, and over 10,000 shows with thought leaders, game changers, and uplifting and inspiring conversations with amazing people from around the globe.In 2010, Dr. Pat launched Transformation Talk Radio, a network to set the standard for a new mainstream talk radio platform featuring over 30 hosts. In 2015, the network added additional channels and further syndication and Dr. Pat has created a ground-breaking media coaching and radio mentoring program to support others that desire to create a powerful radio presence.Dr. Pat has received numerous awards for her empowering message on radio and her contribution to ‘Green Awareness’ and to honor her work in launching the first radio show completely dedicated to Lyme Disease a decade ago.About Jim FanninJim Fannin boasts 50+ years of professional coaching, consulting, and public speaking experience. He has coached 1000+ professional athletes from 22 sports, including members of the PGA and LPGA tours, NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS, MLB, US Equestrian Association, World Series of Poker, and the Olympics. Additionally, he has trained tens of thousands of individuals and hundreds of companies from 50 industries in peak performance. All personal clients (approximately 4000) have set personal records, with many setting team, industry, and/or world records.“Your Success Is The Only Mission,SM” Mr. Fannin says. “I’m proving this by keeping my heartfelt promise to my mom on her deathbed to take my proprietary S.C.O.R.E.Success System to the masses. We’ve hired, trained, and certified new ZoneCoach trainers to guide you in life, business, or sports and help you achieve your ultimate goals. We also hope you stay for an hour of networking with other high power professional women attending the event in-person.”Mr. Fannin is a best-selling author, entrepreneur, premier platform speaker, life strategist, former professional tennis player and coach, educator, business consultant, podcast host, columnist, blogger, peak performance coach, and philanthropist.About Ann GrossmanAnn Grossman-Wunderlich is an American former professional tennis player. Grossman was born in the United States and competed on the WTA Tour for over a decade, from 1987 to 1998. She twice reached the fourth round of the French Open and once at the US Open, and was ranked as high as 29 in singles and 31 in doubles. She recorded wins over Martina Navratilova, Mary Jo Fernandez and Zina Garrison.After Grossman retired, she has served on the USTA Olympic and Federation Cup committees.