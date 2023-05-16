HBO/Cinemax Forbidden Science series creator, Doug Brode, completes his trilogy of UFO novels with Children of the Ship.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following The Ship and The Ship’s Revenge, the time-travelling saga rushes to its harrowing close as Casey Stevens must choose between saving all of humanity or saving her daughter.
“All the action, mystery, and adventure in this alien-filled story is delightfully detailed… Doug Brode’s Children of the Ship brings the saga to an exciting and satisfying end." - The Foobar Show
Something terrible haunts the small town of Blackwood, Oregon. Cracks in the earth swallow entire homes. Long-extinct creatures stalk the woods. A putrid, yellow mist reveals gateways to other times and places. At the center of it all, Mrs. Casey Anderson, formally Casey Stevens, must piece together her own forgotten past in hopes of saving the future.
Doug Brode is the author of three novels, The Ship, The Ship's Revenge, and Children of the Ship. He was also the creator of HBO/Cinemax's sexy sci-fi series, Forbidden Science, currently streaming on Amazon Prime. He has been a production artist in the film industry for over twenty years, having worked on JJ Abram’s Star Trek, Iron Man, Thor, Looper, Planet of the Apes, MIB: International, Friday the 13th, amongst many others. The Ship was his debut novel.
Children of the Ship (ISBNs: 978-1737225522, 978-1737225539) is published by Alien Sky Publishing. The Ship and The Ship’s Revenge are currently available in both print and audiobook formats. Children of the Ship will be available in book format starting May 19th, 2023, and on audiobook in June.
The Ship Saga (3 book series) Paperback Edition (amazon.com)
Media inquiries please contact: Alien Sky Publishing
Doug Brode
Alien Sky Publishing
