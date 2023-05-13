Local Bishop Shares How Scientology Program is Helping Him Save Young Lives

Church of Scientology Central Ohio partners with community leaders to uplift the city with drug education and other humanitarian initiatives. Bringing the Truth About Drugs initiative to a Blue Jackets hockey game Reaching out to fans with the Truth About Drugs In a video on the Scientology website, a Baptist bishop in Columbus describes his work with the Church of Scientology of Central Ohio to reach the community with drug education.

Overdose deaths continue to spike. Children are dying of fentanyl. Getting the Truth About Drugs program in use everywhere is now a matter of life and death.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With fentanyl overdose deaths surging to record highs in Ohio and across the nation, a Baptist minister from Columbus describes how the drug education program the Church of Scientology of Central Ohio provides the community is not just a good idea, it is essential.

In a video on the new interactive timeline on the Scientology website, the bishop of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus describes the Scientology-sponsored Truth About Drugs materials as “so power punched” that he can use the information to reach people he probably couldn’t have reached before. And the need for this program has never been greater as drug pushers are reaching into younger and younger segments of society to cultivate new users.

“They had this fentanyl … colored like Skittles,” says the bishop. “Our kids think it’s candy and they’re taking it and they’re dying.”

The bishop describes the reaction of those attending his drug education lectures and conferences when they read the Truth About Drugs booklets and watch the documentary: “Hey, I understand a little better,” they say. “I understand addiction. I understand what marijuana does. I understand crack. I understand what crystal meth does.”

“So I thank the Church of Scientology and the Truth About Drugs,” says the bishop. “I guarantee you, it’s making a difference. And that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day. Let’s make a difference.”

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a volunteer-based organization with a network of 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge to drug educators worldwide.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard noted the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric. He wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Using these resources, volunteers in countries across the globe are reaching their communities with this vital information. See its effectiveness in episodes of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network, available in 17 languages on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

The Church of Scientology of Central Ohio was dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community.