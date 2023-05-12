Old National Bank donates $500,000 in Choose Your Charity giveaway

98 nonprofit organizations in Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Iowa, and Southeast Wisconsin communities each receive $5,000.

During the three-week voting period (March 12 – 31), Old National’s online voting portal received more than 270,000 votes for 3,835 nonprofits across participating markets. The 98 winning organizations (see list below) had to be registered with 501(c)(3) legal tax exemption status within the bank’s participating communities.

The highest vote recipients from each Old National banking center won $5,000 to help support their work in local communities. The overall top vote recipient, Midwest Dachshund Rescue INC in Highland, Ind., received an additional $10,000, for a total of $15,000.

“We are so excited to be a recipient of a $5,000 donation from Old National Bank’s ‘Choose Your Charity’ contest,” said Greater Joliet Area YMCA President and CEO Katy Leclair. “Old National Bank is a wonderful community partner. We are so grateful for the bank’s continued support of the Y’s mission and our work in communities throughout Will and Grundy Counties,” added Leclair.

“Old National is thrilled with the communities’ participation in our Choose Your Charity giveaway,” said Mark Sander, Old National Bank President & COO. “Community partnerships are an important part of what we do at ONB, and Choose Your Charity is a way to show our appreciation for our area nonprofits and the essential work they do.”

Winning Organizations

Choose Your Charity 2023 Final Winners Banking Center Winning Organization Amount Awarded Alsip Southwest Chicago Christian School Association $5,000 Arlington Heights Vail Brewing Opportunities NFP $5,000 Aurora Broadway Paramount Arts Centre INC $5,000 Blue Island Owens Library $5,000 Bolingbrook Weber Road Operation Support Our Troops - America INC $5,000 Bridgeview 79th & Harlem Animal Welfare League $5,000 Brookfield Jrs Pups-N-Stuff Incorporated $5,000 Buffalo Grove Forever Fortunate Felines $5,000 Champaign Illini Service Dogs $5,000 Chicago Cicero Chicagoland Combined Veterans Museum And Library $5,000 Chicago Edgewater Danny Did Foundation $5,000 Chicago Ewing Avenue Mental Health America Of Lake County INC $5,000 Chicago Harlem & Irving United Colors Of Pink $5,000 Chicago Heights Jennifer S Fallick Cancer Support Center $5,000 Chicago Lincoln Park Andrew Weishar Foundation $5,000 Chicago Little Village Link Unlimited $5,000 Chicago North & Pulaski Live Like Roo Foundation $5,000 Chicago O'Hare Illinois Spina Bifida Association $5,000 Chicago Uptown Nourishing Hope $5,000 Coal City Knights Of The Innocent Incorporated $5,000 Country Club Hills St Stephen Lutheran Church $5,000 Crestwood Project Fire Buddies $5,000 Crete Btay Foundation Blessing Those Around You INC $5,000 Crown Point North Northwest Indiana Public Broadcasting INC $5,000 Crown Point Winfield Community Help Network $5,000 Danville Gilbert Peer Court INC $5,000 Danville Vermillion Schlarman Academy Of Danville INC $5,000 Davenport 53rd St. Community Health Care INC $5,000 Davenport Northpark Family Resources INC $5,000 Deerfield Reading Power INC $5,000 DeKalb Lincoln Highway Casa-Dekalb County INC $5,000 DeKalb Market Square Opportunity House INC $5,000 Des Plaines Loving Lunches INC $5,000 Dyer Fair Haven INC $5,000 Elburn Conley Outreach Community Services LTD $5,000 Evergreen Park Christmas Without Cancer NFP $5,000 Frankfort LaGrange Road Navarro Farm INC $5,000 Galesburg Main Galesburg Civic Art League INC $5,000 Gardner Susan's Mission Morris, IL $5,000 Gary Calumet Township Respite Care Services INC $5,000 Genoa Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society $5,000 Grayslake Main The Butterfly Effect Of Maddox Lopriore Foundation $5,000 Griffith Purple Diamonds Incorporated $5,000 Gurnee Big Great Lakes $5,000 Hammond Columbia Midwest Dachshund Rescue INC * $15,000 Hammond Hessville Paying It Forward INC $5,000 Hickory Hills Stuffed Love $5,000 Highland Grove Lansing Christian School Foundation $5,000 Highland Ridge Road Challenger Learning Center Of Northwest Indiana INC $5,000 Homewood You Matter 2 $5,000 Joliet Larkin Senior Services Center Of Will County INC $5,000 Joliet Main Rialto Square Theatre Foundation $5,000 Joliet Stadium Illinois Rock & Roll Museum On Route 66 NFT $5,000 Joliet W Jefferson Upper Room Crisis Hotline $5,000 Lake Forest Mimi's House Family Advocacy Center NFP $5,000 Lansing Hospice Of The Calumet Area INC $5,000 Lockport Anne Elizabeth McComb Swaney Foundation Inc $5,000 Lyons Catnap From The Heart INC $5,000 McHenry Johnsburg Jeeps On The Run INC $5,000 McHenry Main Pioneer Center For Human Services $5,000 Melrose Park Bravehearts Therapeutic Riding And Educational Center $5,000 Merrillville Lincoln Hwy St Jude House INC $5,000 Midlothian 147th St Blue Cap Foundation INC $5,000 Milwaukee Capitol Drive Urban Cat Coalition $5,000 Milwaukee Wells Tricklebee Cafe $5,000 Mokena Lincoln Hwy Trinity Services INC $5,000 Moline Kennedy Dr Quad Cities Golf Classic Charitable Foundation $5,000 Moline Main Nest Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together $5,000 Monee First Baptist Church of University Park $5,000 Morris Main Team Make A Difference $5,000 Morris Route 6 Illinois Valley Industries INC $5,000 Mundelein Allanson Road Lambs Farm INC $5,000 Munster Greater Hammond Community Services INC $5,000 Naperville Washington St Napervoice Inc NFP $5,000 North Chicago Fat Cat Rescue INC $5,000 Oak Lawn 95th & Pulaski Almost Home Chicago INC $5,000 Orland Park Wolf Road My Joyful Heart NFP $5,000 Oswego Mutual Ground INC $5,000 Palos Hts Harlem Ave Bridge Teen Center NFP $5,000 Palos Park 131st Street Ballet Five Eight NFP $5,000 Peotone It’s A Pittie Rescue $5,000 Plainfield Renko Animal Shelter $5,000 Round Lake Beach Antioch Traveling Closet Corporation NFP $5,000 Sandwich Open Door Rehabilitation Center $5,000 Schaumburg Trinity Charities INC $5,000 Seneca Zero4Heroes $5,000 Shorewood Young Mens Christian Association Joliet $5,000 St John Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids INC $5,000 Sycamore State Street Voluntary Action Center Of Northern Illinois $5,000 Tinley Park 80th Avenue Gigi’s Playhouse INC $5,000 Tinley Park Oak Park Ave Embrace Emily $5,000 Villa Park Center For Speech And Language Disorders $5,000 Waukegan Green Bay Road YBLC INC $5,000 Waukegan Northside Lake County Crisis Center For The Prevention & Treatment Of Domestic Violence INC $5,000 Westmont Ogden Chicago Cheetahs Building Strong Women Leaders $5,000 Wilmington DITR High School & College Trapshooting Foundation $5,000 Woodridge West Suburban Community Pantry INC $5,000 Zion Elite Striders Positive Youth Organization $5,000



