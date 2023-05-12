Submit Release
Old National Bank donates $500,000 in Choose Your Charity giveaway

98 nonprofit organizations in Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Iowa, and Southeast Wisconsin communities each receive $5,000.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bank (ONB) recently donated $500,000 through its Choose Your Charity giveaway. ONB put the power in the communities’ hands as they voted for their favorite nonprofit organizations in Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Iowa, and Southeast Wisconsin communities.

During the three-week voting period (March 12 – 31), Old National’s online voting portal received more than 270,000 votes for 3,835 nonprofits across participating markets. The 98 winning organizations (see list below) had to be registered with 501(c)(3) legal tax exemption status within the bank’s participating communities.

The highest vote recipients from each Old National banking center won $5,000 to help support their work in local communities. The overall top vote recipient, Midwest Dachshund Rescue INC in Highland, Ind., received an additional $10,000, for a total of $15,000.

“We are so excited to be a recipient of a $5,000 donation from Old National Bank’s ‘Choose Your Charity’ contest,” said Greater Joliet Area YMCA President and CEO Katy Leclair. “Old National Bank is a wonderful community partner. We are so grateful for the bank’s continued support of the Y’s mission and our work in communities throughout Will and Grundy Counties,” added Leclair.

“Old National is thrilled with the communities’ participation in our Choose Your Charity giveaway,” said Mark Sander, Old National Bank President & COO. “Community partnerships are an important part of what we do at ONB, and Choose Your Charity is a way to show our appreciation for our area nonprofits and the essential work they do.”

Winning Organizations

   
Choose Your Charity 2023 Final Winners
   
Banking Center  Winning Organization Amount Awarded
Alsip Southwest Chicago Christian School Association   $5,000
Arlington Heights Vail Brewing Opportunities NFP  $5,000
Aurora Broadway Paramount Arts Centre INC  $5,000
Blue Island Owens Library  $5,000
Bolingbrook Weber Road Operation Support Our Troops - America INC  $5,000
Bridgeview 79th & Harlem Animal Welfare League  $5,000
Brookfield Jrs Pups-N-Stuff Incorporated  $5,000
Buffalo Grove Forever Fortunate Felines  $5,000
Champaign Illini Service Dogs  $5,000
Chicago Cicero Chicagoland Combined Veterans Museum And Library  $5,000
Chicago Edgewater Danny Did Foundation  $5,000
Chicago Ewing Avenue Mental Health America Of Lake County INC  $5,000
Chicago Harlem & Irving United Colors Of Pink  $5,000
Chicago Heights Jennifer S Fallick Cancer Support Center  $5,000
Chicago Lincoln Park Andrew Weishar Foundation  $5,000
Chicago Little Village Link Unlimited   $5,000
Chicago North & Pulaski Live Like Roo Foundation  $5,000
Chicago O'Hare Illinois Spina Bifida Association  $5,000
Chicago Uptown Nourishing Hope  $5,000
Coal City Knights Of The Innocent Incorporated  $5,000
Country Club Hills St Stephen Lutheran Church  $5,000
Crestwood Project Fire Buddies   $5,000
Crete Btay Foundation Blessing Those Around You INC  $5,000
Crown Point North Northwest Indiana Public Broadcasting INC  $5,000
Crown Point Winfield Community Help Network  $5,000
Danville Gilbert Peer Court INC  $5,000
Danville Vermillion Schlarman Academy Of Danville INC  $5,000
Davenport 53rd St. Community Health Care INC  $5,000
Davenport Northpark Family Resources INC  $5,000
Deerfield Reading Power INC  $5,000
DeKalb Lincoln Highway Casa-Dekalb County INC  $5,000
DeKalb Market Square Opportunity House INC  $5,000
Des Plaines Loving Lunches INC  $5,000
Dyer Fair Haven INC  $5,000
Elburn Conley Outreach Community Services LTD  $5,000
Evergreen Park Christmas Without Cancer NFP  $5,000
Frankfort LaGrange Road Navarro Farm INC  $5,000
Galesburg Main Galesburg Civic Art League INC  $5,000
Gardner Susan's Mission Morris, IL   $5,000
Gary Calumet Township Respite Care Services INC  $5,000
Genoa Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society  $5,000
Grayslake Main The Butterfly Effect Of Maddox Lopriore Foundation  $5,000
Griffith Purple Diamonds Incorporated  $5,000
Gurnee Big Great Lakes $5,000
Hammond Columbia Midwest Dachshund Rescue INC * $15,000
Hammond Hessville Paying It Forward INC  $5,000
Hickory Hills Stuffed Love  $5,000
Highland Grove Lansing Christian School Foundation  $5,000
Highland Ridge Road Challenger Learning Center Of Northwest Indiana INC  $5,000
Homewood You Matter 2  $5,000
Joliet Larkin Senior Services Center Of Will County INC  $5,000
Joliet Main Rialto Square Theatre Foundation  $5,000
Joliet Stadium Illinois Rock & Roll Museum On Route 66 NFT  $5,000
Joliet W Jefferson Upper Room Crisis Hotline  $5,000
Lake Forest Mimi's House Family Advocacy Center NFP  $5,000
Lansing Hospice Of The Calumet Area INC  $5,000
Lockport Anne Elizabeth McComb Swaney Foundation Inc  $5,000
Lyons Catnap From The Heart INC  $5,000
McHenry Johnsburg Jeeps On The Run INC  $5,000
McHenry Main Pioneer Center For Human Services  $5,000
Melrose Park Bravehearts Therapeutic Riding And Educational   Center  $5,000
Merrillville Lincoln Hwy St Jude House INC  $5,000
Midlothian 147th St Blue Cap Foundation INC  $5,000
Milwaukee Capitol Drive Urban Cat Coalition  $5,000
Milwaukee Wells Tricklebee Cafe  $5,000
Mokena Lincoln Hwy Trinity Services INC  $5,000
Moline Kennedy Dr Quad Cities Golf Classic Charitable Foundation  $5,000
Moline Main Nest Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together  $5,000
Monee First Baptist Church of University Park   $5,000
Morris Main Team Make A Difference  $5,000
Morris Route 6 Illinois Valley Industries INC  $5,000
Mundelein Allanson Road Lambs Farm INC  $5,000
Munster Greater Hammond Community Services INC  $5,000
Naperville Washington St Napervoice Inc NFP  $5,000
North Chicago Fat Cat Rescue INC  $5,000
Oak Lawn 95th & Pulaski Almost Home Chicago INC  $5,000
Orland Park Wolf Road My Joyful Heart NFP  $5,000
Oswego Mutual Ground INC  $5,000
Palos Hts Harlem Ave Bridge Teen Center NFP  $5,000
Palos Park 131st Street Ballet Five Eight NFP  $5,000
Peotone It’s A Pittie Rescue  $5,000
Plainfield Renko Animal Shelter  $5,000
Round Lake Beach Antioch Traveling Closet Corporation NFP  $5,000
Sandwich Open Door Rehabilitation Center  $5,000
Schaumburg Trinity Charities INC  $5,000
Seneca Zero4Heroes  $5,000
Shorewood Young Mens Christian Association Joliet  $5,000
St John Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids INC  $5,000
Sycamore State Street Voluntary Action Center Of Northern Illinois  $5,000
Tinley Park 80th Avenue Gigi’s Playhouse INC  $5,000
Tinley Park Oak Park Ave Embrace Emily  $5,000
Villa Park Center For Speech And Language Disorders  $5,000
Waukegan Green Bay Road YBLC INC  $5,000
Waukegan Northside Lake County Crisis Center For The Prevention & Treatment Of Domestic Violence INC $5,000
Westmont Ogden Chicago Cheetahs Building Strong Women Leaders  $5,000
Wilmington DITR High School & College Trapshooting Foundation $5,000
Woodridge West Suburban Community Pantry INC  $5,000
Zion Elite Striders Positive Youth Organization  $5,000


ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $48 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media Contact:
Sarah Kinsella
779-341-6015
Sarah.Kinsella@oldnational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06ea9846-02df-4a84-839e-b77136e4bfad


Primary Logo

Joliet YMCA

Old National team members present Choose Your Charity donation to YMCA Joliet.

