Input needed to develop PEI’s energy blueprint

CANADA, May 12 - The Government of PEI invites Island residents to take part in one of five upcoming workshops to help develop the province's energy blueprint.

Learn more about the options available to power and heat the Island, PEI’s current energy mix and join the conversation on how to ensure the province can create a more sustainable future.

“Whether you want to better manage your energy use, lower your carbon footprint, or just have an interest in energy sources and renewables, we want to hear from you. Share your views and your input. Ask questions, provide feedback and tell us what your priorities are for PEI’s energy future.”

- Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

The community conversations are drop-in sessions, with no pre-registration required. Islanders are welcome to drop-in for part of the session or attend the whole session. Attend part of any session to be entered for a chance to win an e-bike (valued at approximately $1500). Children can participate in interactive tables and LEGO stations to learn more about energy in PEI.

  • Wednesday, May 17 – Holland College, West Prince Campus, 509 Church St, Alberton – 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 18 – Kensington Lions Club/Legion, 30 Garden Drive, Kensington – 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 24 – North Shore Community Center, Covehead Road Rte 25, York - 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 25 – Cody Banks Arena - Maplewood Room, 58 Maple Avenue, Charlottetown - 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 1 – Kings Playhouse, 65 Grafton St, Georgetown - 6 p.m. - 7:30p.m 

French translation will be available at the Alberton and North Shore sessions. 

Islanders can also provide feedback through an online survey and keep up to date with progress on the blueprint at: PEI Energy Blueprint  

