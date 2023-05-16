Yield Engineering Systems Names Prabhat Mishra as Chief Financial Officer
FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences, and “More-than-Moore” applications, today announced that Prabhat Mishra has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, with overall responsibility for Finance, Legal & Compliance, People & Culture, Facilities & Infrastructure, and IT.
“Prabhat’s Financial, Accounting and Business Strategy talents have proven invaluable as YES has evolved rapidly from small-scale supplier to global manufacturer for the world’s largest technology companies,” said Ramakanth Alapati, CEO and Chairman of YES. “Since joining us in August of 2019, he has built our global finance team, established a global compliance system, enhanced our financial resilience, and built trusted relationships with banking, accounting, legal and audit partners. As a key member of the YES senior leadership team, he has capably managed our IT, payroll, accounting, People & Culture, and facilities groups in all YES locations worldwide. We are very pleased to welcome Prabhat to his new role as our CFO.”
Prior to YES, Mr. Mishra was Senior Director of Finance at Macom and Applied Micro, managing the Financial Planning and Analysis function of the company. Before that, he spent 10 years as a finance leader at Intel Corporation, supporting the Mobile Products Group, the Software & Services Group, and the Technology & Manufacturing Group. He started his career as an engineer and was an engineering manager at STMicroelectronics, Sun Microsystems, and Intel.
Mr. Mishra holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi, an MBA from Arizona State University, and Certification in Accounting from University of California, Berkeley.
About YES
Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for enhancing surfaces and materials. The company’s product lines include thermal processing systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and wet process equipment used for the precise surface modification of semiconductor substrates, semiconductor and MEMS devices, LED displays, and biodevices. Customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies rely on YES systems to create and volume-produce innovative products in a wide range of markets. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit yieldengineering.com.
# # #
P. Kevin Trompak | VP, Business Development
Yield Engineering Systems
+1 510-954-6889
sales@yieldengineering.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn