The Closet Trading Company Announces Launch of Partnership with Beni
The new collaboration between these Santa Barbara-based companies will make secondhand shopping more accessible than ever.USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Barbara is hosting a milestone celebration on Tuesday May 16 at The Closet Trading Company flagship at 714 State St to mark the launch of their new partnership with Beni. The Beni browser extension makes buying secondhand clothes and accessories easy, connecting shoppers to resale sites where they can find amazing deals for their favorite brands. This innovative technology helps customers save money while also protecting the environment by keeping clothing out of landfills - a win-win! All are invited to join The Closet Trading Company and Beni from 3pm-6pm as they kick off this exciting collaboration. Both The Closet Trading Company and Beni were founded in Santa Barbara.
It is common knowledge that as the fashion industry becomes more and more unsustainable, consumers are increasingly looking for alternatives to fast fashion. This is why secondhand shopping has emerged as a popular option, as it can not only save money but also benefits the environment through the reduction of wasted materials. However, searching through multiple resale sites to find what people are looking for can be overwhelming. Beni makes secondhand shopping easier than ever before, and now TCTC products will be included in the offering.
Sharing her excitement at this new collaboration, The Closet Trading Company CEO Johanna Zlenko, stated, “Beni is a game-changing technology for anyone looking to reduce their consumption by shopping circular. We're proud to announce that TCTC products will now be available to shop through Beni, and also thrilled to collaborate with another Santa Barbara-based brand.”
Beni is best known to be the browser extension that helps users find secondhand options for the items they shop online. Users simply add the extension to their brewers and shop normally. Once they’re on a product page of a specific brand, Beni will automatically show them where they can find a particular item on a resale site, which now includes The Closet Trading Co., a luxury resale brand with boutiques across the United States, as well as an e-commerce channel.
The Closet Trading Company, founded in 2003, has become a top high-end resale and consignment company, focusing on well-chosen designer clothing, shoes, and accessories for women. The company's commitment to obtaining its inventory directly from customers while also offering a sustainable substitute for quick fashion is at the core of its ideology. While promoting a circular economy and reducing textile waste, The Closet Trading Company boutiques and online stores give clients a smooth purchasing experience. Offering both in-store and online shopping options, TCTC carefully curates their selection to ensure that everything they offer is in excellent condition and on-trend.
In the words of one of the company's spokespersons, “If you're accustomed to the ease of fast fashion, buying used can seem like a challenging endeavor. But it will now be just as simple and infinitely more fulfilling with the new partnership between Beni and The Closet Trading Co. Not only will you be able to save money, but you'll also be supporting sustainable fashion and reducing textile waste. You can now get fashionable and environmentally friendly clothing options by installing the Beni browser extension and perusing the collection at The Closet Trading Co. Additionally, clearing out your closet and promoting the circular fashion economy can be done by selling your own unwanted products at The Closet Trading Co.”
Website: www.theclosettradingco.com
Johanna Zlenko
The Closet Trading Company
+1 (415)794-8083
johanna@theclosettradingco.com