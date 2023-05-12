Submit Release
JOHN DURBIN HUSHER WARNS PEOPLE ABOUT GLOBAL WARMING

Beyond Global Warming: The Bigger Problem and Real Crisis

John Durbin Husher gives his readers bountiful information regarding global warming and its effects on humanity

YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The earth's alarming state of global warming is a cry for help—to warn humanity that it is time to care for nature rather than abandon it. John Durbin Husher shares insightful thoughts on the current state of the Earth and how people can help alleviate or slow the process of global warming.

Beyond Global Warming: The Bigger Problem and Real Crisis is an informative book that is easy to understand and analyze. Despite the fact that the book's theme is more on the scientific side, it can definitely be read to children and to teach them about the consequences of their actions and how they can help prevent global warming at a young age.

John Durbin Husher is an electrical engineer and a proud graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. With his experiences in work and in life, John has contributed heavily to the study of semiconductor technology. This has made him one of the most influential people when it comes to semiconductor technology. Now in his retirement, he enjoys writing and has published several books for his readers to enjoy.

Breathe and meditate, and be thankful for nature because it will not always be here. Stop and reflect on how the earth is being mistreated. Grab a copy of Beyond Global Warming: The Bigger Problem and Real Crisis by John Durbin Husher, and be thankful for what is left on earth and treasure it. Available on Amazon. Order the book here.




