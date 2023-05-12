Friday, May 12

WA lawmakers’ ‘year of housing’ could ease the affordability crisis

For years, proposals in the Washington Legislature to address the state’s dire housing availability and affordability crisis have withered and died in the face of opposition – even as the problem worsened. This year was different. On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee signed 10 housing bills into law. And although the governor’s ambitious $4 billion housing-bond proposal fell flat, lawmakers nonetheless put $1 billion into new state budgets geared at easing the affordability crisis, according to the Office of Financial Management. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Amanda Snyder)

Editorial: The way Washington schools kids in lockup is criminal

Washington spends an enormous amount of time and money wrestling with education — with varying success. This state sweats over what to pay for students with special needs, and where to be more equitable, and how to boost the number of kids going to college. But there is one group of students that inspires no action at all: Kids who are locked up. Only 14% of kids who spend time incarcerated ever graduate from high school, according to a state report issued five months ago. There is no debating where that number leads: to depressed wages, which means fewer taxpayer dollars, and increased spending on prisons or homelessness. Continue reading at Seattle Times.

Inslee Signs Most Comprehensive in the Nation Battery Recycling Bill That Addresses All Battery Types

Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law (SB 5144) May 11, 2023 that will provide battery recycling across Washington under a producer responsibility program. The bill begins the program by recycling small, portable primary and rechargeable batteries first starting January 1, 2027. Washington becomes the 10th jurisdiction to adopt a product stewardship program for batteries and is the most comprehensive. Most of the older laws only cover limited chemistries of batteries. In the last two years, Washington DC and California passed similar laws but are limited to regulating smaller, portable batteries. Washington’s law differs in that medium-sized batteries, such as those in e-bikes, scooters, and larger outdoor power equipment are also included. Continue reading at San Juan Islander.

Forecasters: Strong El Nino may be on the horizon

Washington joins states seeking to dim wind turbine lights

Washington safety agency fines irrigation district $168,000

Washington flu deaths up tenfold from prior season



Marysville schools serving layoff notices for up to 45 teachers

Islamic group wins permit battle south of Snohomish

Tacoma reappoints city manager. Here’s what they said about Elizabeth Pauli’s leadership

Tacoma woman with TB continues to defy court orders. Will she ever be arrested?

Shelton High School goes into lockdown in ‘swatting’ incident Thursday morning

WA flu deaths 10 times higher this season than last, but similar to pre-COVID years

Jamestown receives $13M for psychiatric care facility

Timeline for reopening Hurricane Ridge Road expected in June

Hood Canal Bridge closures begin Saturday

Hot Pursuits In Seattle Not Permitted Without Training

Why “No Right Turn On Red” Is In Seattle’s Future

Seattle-area cooling centers open ahead of unusually hot weather

WA high court reverses Black man’s conviction over racial bias in jury selection

National honors go to 2 WA schools for environmental innovation

Opinion: We all scream for capital gains tax dividends for working families

Who can donate blood? What to know about FDA’s new guidelines

‘Goldilocks’ weather means late, but possibly better, cherry harvest in the Yakima Valley

Washington state sees most deadly flu season in 5 years, Department of Health says

Census study: 171,000 people plan to move away from King County in the next year

Washington’s freshman class of lawmakers — the largest in a long time — makes itself heard (Mena, Orwall)

Spokane’s Camp Hope is close to closing. What did it teach the region about homelessness?

Should we think of gun violence as a ‘disease’? These epidemiologists do

Lummi Nation ends COVID-19 public health emergency

Locals ‘begging’ officials to fix Glacier Creek Road

WA lawmakers’ ‘year of housing’ could ease the affordability crisis (Bateman, Gregerson, Salomon, Trudeau, Heck, Taylor)

Inslee signs most comprehensive in the nation battery recycling bill that addresses all battery types (Stanford)

A first-term lawmaker’s big year (Mena)