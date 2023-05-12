Read more about First Lady Marty Kemp Announces Appointment of Meredith Lackey to GRACE Commission

Atlanta, GA – First Lady Marty Kemp today announced Governor Brian Kemp has appointed Meredith Lackey to the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education (GRACE) Commission. Meredith will fill the seat vacated by Gene Rackley, who has served on the Commission since 2019.

"I want to thank Gene Rackley for his service and contributions. He has shared our concern about this evil industry operating in Georgia and has been a valued partner in the fight against it," said First Lady Marty Kemp. "I am also excited to welcome Meredith Lackey to the GRACE Commission as we continue advocating for legislation and reforms that put survivors first. Our first meeting of the year served as a reminder that there is still work to be done to end this evil industry. I know that these individuals possess the drive and expertise to make a difference in this fight."

More information on the GRACE Commission can be found here.

Meredith Lackey serves as executive vice president of External Affairs and Nuclear Development for Georgia Power. Named to the position in June 2020, she leads the company’s policies and activities in community and economic development, corporate communication, environmental affairs, governmental and regulatory affairs, region external affairs, land management, pricing and planning and nuclear development. She also serves on the company’s management council.

Prior to her current position, Meredith served as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for Georgia Power. She also served as the company’s chief compliance officer. Named to the position in October 2016, she oversaw the company’s corporate compliance, risk management, security and legal services functions and provided legal counsel to Georgia Power’s leadership team.

Meredith served as vice president and general counsel as well as chief compliance officer and corporate secretary at Colonial Pipeline Company from 2012-2016. In that role, she led the company’s legal, compliance, internal audit, government and regulatory affairs, and information technology teams.

Prior to joining Colonial in 2008, she served as director of human resources for a major U. S. division of an Atlanta-based large international mining company. Meredith began her career as a general commercial litigator at two leading law firms – Jones Day and Baker Botts.

Meredith holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Louisiana State University and a law degree from the University of Mississippi. She lives in Atlanta with her husband Travis and two daughters.