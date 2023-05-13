GoodFirms Lists Out the Most Significant Marketing Automation Software for the Second Quarter of the Year 2023
The list of the top-rated marketing automation software is developed after profound research and genuine customer feedback.
Automating various marketing tasks is necessary for businesses to flourish and stay ahead of the competition. This is why organizations are looking for proficient marketing automation software providers to get the most advanced automated marketing solutions. Have a look at the latest list of the most significant marketing automation software worldwide by GoodFirms, an internationally recognized review and rating platform.
— GoodFirms
Marketing is one of the major aspects of any business operation. With the help of marketing automation software, businesses can not only streamline their crucial and repetitive marketing activities but also get insights into marketing campaigns and get an edge over their competitors. Marketing automation software also helps in improving email marketing and other performance marketing campaigns, allowing businesses to target and segment their right audiences accurately.
“Marketing automation software not only improves organizations’ overall marketing activities but also helps improve employees’ productivity by reducing repetitive tasks,” says Goodfirms.
Chief features of marketing automation software include-
A/B Testing
Analytics/ROI Tracking
Campaign Management
Customizable CTAs
Email Marketing
Google AdWords Visibility
Landing Pages
Lead Management
Sales Intelligence
Search Marketing
Segmentation and Targeting
Social Marketing
Apart from the above-mentioned features, there are various other features associated with marketing automation software, including lead prioritization, email marketing, personalized advertising, behavioral targeting, etc.
Throughout the year, GoodFirms conducts extensive research and shortlists the best service and software providers from worldwide. While curating the list of topmost marketing automation software, GoodFirms has done rigorous research based on several assessments such as company profile insights, domain experience, market penetration, and authentic customer reviews. GoodFirms also provides various filters to help service seekers get in touch with the right service provider such as popular features, pricing models, devices supported, deployment, and target company size.
About GoodFirms
GoodFirms is a B2B Reviews & rating platform that helps buyers make informed decisions by providing detailed insights into IT companies and software solutions. Simultaneously, it assists IT companies and software vendors boost user acquisition, market share, and brand visibility. GoodFirms presently features 130,000+ companies & software, 60,000+ verified reviews, 2500+ validated surveys, and resources.
