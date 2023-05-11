UPDATE: Public Comment Period for Wolfspeed Air Quality Permit Extended to May 28

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is providing an additional 15 days to submit public comment on a draft air quality permit for Wolfspeed, Inc. – Siler City Factory.

Comments will now be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

The air quality permit would allow Wolfspeed to construct and operate a new semiconductor manufacturing plant in Chatham County. The facility will be considered a major source under Title V of the Clean Air Act with potential emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) of 113 tons per year.

The draft permit would require the facility to use a gas scrubber system to control emissions of volatile organic compounds, hazardous air pollutants and toxic air pollutants. A gas abatement system and particulate matter collection devices will control emissions of additional pollutants.

Air dispersion modeling reviewed by DAQ shows the facility’s emissions will comply with applicable standards. The draft permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards. The facility would also be subject to recordkeeping requirements and regular inspections.

Copies of the public notice, draft permit, draft permit review, draft environmental justice report, permit application, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.

Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until May 28, 2023, at 5 p.m. Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with “Wolfspeed.22A” in the subject line, or left via voice mail by calling 919-707-8714. Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

The Division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-2189 o mande un correo a Guadalupe.jimenez@ncdenr.gov.