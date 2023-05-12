Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Announces removal of OTC Caveat Emptor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages, GOGY is pleased to announce today that the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets") has removed the Caveat Emptor warning from the OTC Markets website that had been previously associated with the company's ticker symbol.

As previously disclosed, on March 24, 2023, OTC Markets labeled the Company with such designation. The removal indicates that the Company demonstrated to OTC Markets that there is no public interest concern. As a result, there is now an active market without restrictions on the Company's securities.

"The Caveat Emptor removal is a direct result of the diligence of the OTC Markets Surveillance Team and the Company's commitment to our shareholders," stated Steven Hoffman Golden Grail CEO. "The removal of the Caveat Emptor allows the Company to return our full focus to building Golden Grail's future. On May 11th we published our financial statements for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, sharing with our shareholders the growth we accomplished during the first quarter of this year. The next step is completing a full financial audit on our path towards future SEC filings and working to up list onto the OTCQB/QX. Golden Grail is focused on building our beverage business and building shareholder value."

Golden Grail Beverages GOGY www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailBeverages

https://www.instagram.com/goldengrailbeverages/

https://twitter.com/goldengrailbev

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp