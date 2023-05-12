Automotive Silicone Market Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Silicone Market Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive silicone market is expected to grow from $2.43 billion in 2022 to $2.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The automotive silicone market is expected to grow to $3.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive silicone market going forward. Fuel-efficient vehicles are vehicles that give better mileage per gallon of fuel than other less efficient models. Automotive silicones contribute to weight reduction in automobiles, which results in lower emissions of pollutants and increased fuel efficiency.

For instance, in February 2021, according to The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center(KAPSARC), a Saudi Arabia-based advisory think tank, consumer adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) - including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and pure battery electric - is a critical step toward improving energy use and lowering emissions in the transportation industry, according to May 2022 published, Global EV Outlook report, electric vehicle (EV) sales had doubled from the previous year in 2021, reaching a new high of 6.6 million.

Additionally, the sales of electric car vehicles worldwide in 2021 have reached 6600000 units from 2980000 units. Therefore rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is driving the growth of the automotive silicone market.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive silicone market. Many companies operating in the automotive silicone market are developing new products with advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in December 2022, Dow, a US-based chemical corporation company, launched SILASTICT SA 994X Liquid silicone rubber (LSR).

It is a primerless, self-adhesive, general purpose, and self-lubricating, one-to-one mix ratio LSR developed for two-component injection moulding with thermoplastic substrates such as polybutylene terephthalate and polyamide. This new series can be employed in a variety of automotive applications.

In October 2021, Rogers Corporation, a US-based specialty engineered materials company acquired Silicone Engineering Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Silicone Engineering expands Rogers' existing advanced silicone platform and provides Rogers with a European Center to serve customers requiring premium silicone solutions for applications in the Automotive, Industrial, Medical, and other markets. This combination creates a dynamic silicone platform in Rogers that further strengthens its ability to serve its global customers, especially in its core markets. Silicone Engineering Ltd is a UK-based manufacturer of silicone material solutions such as silicone rubber, sponge sheeting, and extrusions.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive silicone market in 2022. The regions covered in the automotive silicone report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the automotive silicone market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Elastomers; Resins; Gels; Fluids

2) By Form: Sealant; Tape; Epoxy

3) By Application: Interior and Exterior; Engines; Electrical; Tires; Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Silicone Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Silicone Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Silicone Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Silicone Market Size And Growth

6. Automotive Silicone Market Segmentation

7. Automotive Silicone Market Regional And Country Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Wacker Chemie AG

Evonik Industries

Elkem Silicones

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Momentive Inc.

KCC Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Siltech Corporation

Primasil Silicones

ACC Silicones Ltd

CSL Silicone Inc.

Rogers Corporation

NuSil Technology LLC

Bostik

Laur Silicone Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18zim0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets