Edmonton Unlimited Opens City's Newest Innovation Destination to Fuel Inclusive Ecosystem

Edmonton, Alberta, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To accelerate homegrown innovation for all and by all, today Edmonton Unlimited unboxed its new home for innovators at 10107 Jasper Avenue. The City-funded organization positions Edmonton as an inclusive global innovation capital, accelerating Edmonton-made solutions to global challenges. To drive sustainable prosperity, advance local solutions for international market share, and attract strategic investment, Edmonton Unlimited has co-created the space for operations, program delivery, public events, hot-desking, and strategic partnerships.

"Now's a great time to open our doors in the heart of downtown, with a flagship innovation space for all Edmontonians," said Edmonton Unlimited CEO Catherine Warren. "With input from starting and scaling companies, post secondaries, industry leaders and city-builders, we have built a house for innovators and will collaborate together to make it a home."

Edmonton Unlimited's newly renovated, street-level, loft-style space at 10107 Jasper Avenue provides a highly visible and accessible home for Edmonton's diverse and growing innovation communities. At a time of pandemic recovery, workplace reinvention, and record growth for tech in Edmonton, this 18,000+ square footprint will anchor Edmonton Unlimited operations and contribute to downtown vibrancy with participating founders, programs, world-class accelerators, experts, and mission-aligned partners.

"Edmonton Unlimited was created by City Council with a mandate of innovation and ecosystem building. They play a key role in delivering on the City's Economic Action Plan (EAP), downtown revitalization, net zero and sustainability initiatives," said Edmonton City Mayor Amarjeet Sohi. "This new home provides a space for innovators to start and scale their companies, ultimately creating jobs and strengthening Edmonton's economy."

"Edmonton Unlimited's new home will serve as a downtown nucleus for the incredible innovation and economic diversification happening across our city," said Edmonton Downtown Business Association Executive Director Puneeta McBryan. "We look forward to working closely with Edmonton Unlimited to activate the space and to create exciting opportunities for new and existing businesses in downtown Edmonton."

With loft-style ceilings and ample natural light, the new space is designed with flexibility in mind, including hot-desking, a 100-seat program room, industry labs, 100-seat retractable event space called "The Pitch Deck", meet-up café and community gathering space. It will also feature a first-of-its-kind innovation gallery to inspire all who visit, funded by PrairiesCan, fostering a sense of innovation identity and belonging.

"Alberta's capital city offers a thriving ecosystem of founders, talent, corporate and capital partners, and ambitious city-builders, all invested in economic prosperity," said Warren. "Our new space is designed to host and reflect this crucible of activity - together we'll deliver Edmonton's innovations from here for the world."

"With deep roots in Edmonton, a strong entrepreneurial firm culture, and a solid reputation as one of Canada's top legal advisors to founders and investors, Dentons is proud to partner with Edmonton Unlimited to reinforce the city's position as an internationally recognized innovation hub," said Wesley J. Fairbanks, partner at Dentons, a strong regional, Canadian and international law firm. "We are eager to engage with members of the Edmonton innovation community and we look forward to helping them navigate the technology startup ecosystem, in Alberta, across Canada and around the globe."

"We are committed to providing Edmonton founders and companies with the support they need to thrive in our vibrant entrepreneurial landscape," said Regional Managing Partner MNP Dustin Sundby. "Edmonton Unlimited creates an inclusive and supportive environment, unlocking unlimited potential and empowering local businesses to redefine what's possible in our city."

"We are thankful for Edmonton Unlimited's support to broker relationships globally, enabling our unique work at Kemet Group," said Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Inventor, a Licensed Clinical Pharmacist, Pharmacy owner, and Founder, Kemet Group Morẹ́nikẹ́ Ẹniọlá Ọláòṣebìkan. "In my experience this type of support, where people leverage their personal social capital for others, has been missing from STEM. In a city where influence and resources are rampantly transmitted intergenerationally by patronage, I encourage people, organizations and systems to become more intentional about how we broker global connections. We thank Edmonton Unlimited for doing this meaningful work, positively impacting our global business opportunities."

Edmonton Unlimited is now open to Edmonton's innovation communities. For a full list of events, including open houses, and programs demos, please visit edmontonunlimited.com/space/ for more details.

Erin Gobolos Edmonton Unlimited 7807215519 egobolos@edmontonunlimited.com