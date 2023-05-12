MOREJÓN + ANDREWS ORTHODONTICS AWARDED “BEST OF THE BEST” 3 YEARS IN A ROW
EINPresswire.com/ -- Morejón + Andrews Orthodontics has been recognized three years in a row for their exceptional orthodontic care!
The practice has received the prestigious “Best of the Best” Volusia-Flagler award in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
The “Best of the Best” award celebrates the best that the community has to offer, and recognizes businesses in the local community that have demonstrated excellence in their field, based on customer satisfaction, quality of service, and overall reputation.
The practice is known for providing personalized orthodontics for families in Ormond Beach and Palm Coast. Drs. Morejón and Andrews offer a range of orthodontic services, including traditional metal braces, clear ceramic braces, advanced GC EXPERIENCE® self-ligating braces and Invisalign® for all ages.
Drs. Morejón and Andrews use modern techniques and advanced technologies to design beautiful smiles that last a lifetime. From the iTero® Element and 3D printer, to digital x-rays and digital impressions, their technologies are chosen carefully to ensure their patients’ comfort and to maintain clinical excellence in their results.
As proud members of the community, Dr. Morejón, Dr. Andrews and their team are passionate about supporting families and embracing their local communities in Volusia and Flagler Counties.
Each year, the practice donates over $20,000 to schools and local organizations, and donates free orthodontic treatment to the community. They organize a 12 Days of Christmas local business giveaway, sponsor and attend community events, like local 5k races and festivals, and partner with local schools to donate treatment baskets and help fund education, athletics, bands, club fundraisers and PTAs.
They are proud sponsors of "Once Upon a Storytime", a monthly event that provides storytime, a craft, and snacks to local moms and toddlers. They also participate in quarterly beach cleanups To “Adopt a Beach” in Ormond Beach!
Morejón + Andrews Orthodontics invites you to visit one of their clean and modern orthodontist offices in Ormond Beach and Palm Coast! The practice will be launching their new website in the next few weeks and encourages you to check back in and be one of the first to see it.
To learn more about Morejón + Andrews Orthodontics and their award-winning orthodontic care, or to schedule your complimentary consultation, visit their website at https://www.ormondorthodontics.com/.
Morejón + Andrews Orthodontics
Morejón + Andrews Orthodontics provides personalized orthodontics for children, teens and adults in Ormond Beach, Palm Coast, and surrounding communities. Drs. Morejón and Andrews are known for designing custom smiles in a warm and family-friendly environment. The practice offers traditional braces, clear braces, GC EXPERIENCE® self-ligating braces and Invisalign® for all ages. They’re proud to be women-owned, family-focused and patient-centric! For more information visit https://www.ormondorthodontics.com/.
Dr. Amy Andrews & Dr. Elizabeth Morejon
Morejon & Andrews Orthodontics
