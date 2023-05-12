Safety In Emergency Partners with Atlanta School to Enhance Student Safety

ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based emergency preparedness organization Safety In Emergency recently announced a partnership with Metro Atlanta school Dominion Christian to integrate its patented SimulAlert® platform and improve real-time situational awareness in the event of a crisis.

At a time when public emergencies, particularly those involving armed intruders, continue to rise in the US, SimulAlert® enhances student safety by providing a reliable emergency alert and response system that identifies the location of a potential emergency, alerts administrators and first responders through an integrated hub, and enables quick, decisive action. The color-coded badge discreetly sends alerts (code red, medical or administrative support requests), minimizing false alarms.

The need for emergency response preparedness in schools has become increasingly important. Since 2020, mass shootings in the US have climbed, with more than 160 already occurring in 2023 alone. These concerning trends indicate the need for well-designed emergency response systems in schools.

The founder of Safety In Emergency, Dr. Miriam Gitau, has over 20 years of experience as a teacher and knows not a moment can be lost in the event of an emergency.

"We feel compelled to introduce this technology to schools," said Dr. Gitau. “Through our research, we've discovered that every second and action taken during an active shooter situation is crucial to protecting students and faculty."

According to the National School Safety Center, from 2012-2021, there were a total of 202 active shooter incidents in schools in the United States, with the numbers increasing from 10 in 2012 to 31 in 2017. Only when students had to stay at home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic did these incidents decrease. Now that students are back in school, it is critical to take measures to enhance emergency response preparedness.

SimulAlert® provides a comprehensive emergency response system that creates a digital map of the school and sends emergency notifications to teachers and staff. It is designed to help first responders locate the source of the emergency quickly, allowing them to provide assistance to those in immediate danger with Every Second in Mind®. In addition to learning institutions, the platform can also be used in hospitals, government buildings, houses of worship, and other large, public places.

“The SimulAlert System has made our school a safer place,” said Ed Morris, Head of School at Dominion Christian School. “Before implementing, we had no way to immediately alert everyone on campus during an emergency situation. Now, we can instantly notify our entire campus from anywhere without delay and those few seconds can make a big difference in these types of situations. Although we cannot predict the exact time or place an incident will happen, we want to be proactive in keeping our school and students safe.”

About Safety In Emergency

About Safety In Emergency

Determined to make a difference, Dr. Miriam Gitau and her team have spent years researching and developing the technology behind SimulAlert®. Founded in 2018, Safety In Emergency has worked tirelessly to create an emergency alert system that is easy to use, reliable, and effective in the face of danger.


