Submit Release
News Search

There were 482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,905 in the last 365 days.

Judge Narum presides over mock trial

 

Southeast Judicial District Presiding Judge Daniel Narum held a mock trial with the Business Law Class from Ellendale Public School at the Dickey County courthouse on Tuesday, May 9.

The students played the roles of all trial participants.

You just read:

Judge Narum presides over mock trial

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more