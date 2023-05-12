Judge Narum presides over mock trial

Southeast Judicial District Presiding Judge Daniel Narum held a mock trial with the Business Law Class from Ellendale Public School at the Dickey County courthouse on Tuesday, May 9.
The students played the roles of all trial participants.
