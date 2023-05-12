Submit Release
Bill Evans Lake Project Nears Completion

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish
Media contact, Darren Vaughan: 505-476-8027
darren.vaughan@dgf.nm.gov

GRANT COUNTY  – Bill Evans Lake, located approximately eight miles south of Cliff, is now open to the public as work to improve boater access and fishing opportunities nears completion.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has installed a new boat ramp and fishing access points, as well as improved road access on the north side of the lake. The old boat ramp has been modified to provide better access for non-motorized watercraft, and several fishing jetties were also added.

Please note that the new boat ramp will remain closed until the water level comes up enough for boats to launch safely – likely in June – at which time the new boat dock will be installed.

The project cost approximately $800,000, with funding coming from license sales as well as Sportfish Restoration and Boater Access funds.

