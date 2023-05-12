Rare 226-Year-Old Handwritten Letter by George Washington Up For Auction In Kansas City
The letter is a personal invitation from the United States’ First President, George Washington, to his friend and neighbor.KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle Auction is thrilled to announce the upcoming auction of a rare handwritten letter by George Washington, dated August 1797. The letter, addressed to Ludwell Lee of Shuter's Hill, Alexandria, Virginia, is a personal invitation from the first President of the United States to his friend and neighbor.
The letter is a historical glimpse into the personal life of one of America's most iconic figures. In it, Washington cordially invites Lee to Mount Vernon, expressing his desire to see him at dinner the following day.
The letter measures 8 3/4" x 14 1/2". While some fading and foxing has occurred, the letter has clear and legible handwriting throughout, with the bold signature of George Washington jumping off the page. Very well preserved considering its 226 year age.
This letter was written just 11 months after his famous Farewell Address and the end of his second term as President. He had retired to his beloved estate at Mount Vernon. In a previous letter to James Anderson in April, he described this new season of his life: “I am once more seated under my own vine and fig tree, and hope to spend the remainder of my days—which in the ordinary course of things (being in my Sixty sixth year) cannot be many—in peaceful retirement, making political pursuits yield to the more rational amusement of cultivating the Earth.”
Washington's correspondence from this later period at Mount Vernon is now fairly scarce, as he would take ill and lose his life in 1799, and Martha Washington burned many of his personal papers for the privacy of the family.
The auction for this extraordinary piece of American history is now open and will run until May 20th. Other historical highlights in the auction include an 1800 signed land grant by John Adams and John Marshall as well as a Revolutionary War engraved powder horn. We invite interested parties to visit Circle-Auction.com or attend the open house auction preview May 18th and 19th to see this rare artifact in person.
