Underground Music Collective Launches New Affiliate Marketing Program
Underground Music Collective launched its UMC Ambassador Program— a new and exciting affiliate marketing program to share UMC products and earn.NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Underground Music Collective launched its UMC Ambassador Program— a new and exciting affiliate marketing program to share Underground Music Collective products and earn. The new opportunity appeals to a larger audience and a broader range of UMC clients, entrepreneurs, and independent artists.
To learn more about UMC products and services, visit undergroundmusiccollective.com.
"The creation and launch of our own affiliate partner program to diversify the people who share UMC products, with the ultimate goal of growing a stronger ecosystem for independent creatives," said Gerard Longo, Underground Music Collective Founder and CEO. "We are always looking for new ways to grow and adapt in an ever-changing landscape, while building greater awareness and creating meaningful opportunities for our international community of musicians and creatives. Our UMC Ambassadors will help lead the charge."
The UMC affiliate opportunity is currently available in the United States. New affiliates earn up to $30 in commissions on sales when they share UMC merchandise and service offerings through their personal affiliate links. By sharing UMC’s ever-evolving merchandise and service offerings, new affiliates can enjoy a competitive compensation plan. Earning commission has never been simpler or easier to tap into.
Interested parties can visit the UMC website at undergroundmusiccollective.com to apply for the newly launched UMC Ambassador program.
About Underground Music Collective
Underground Music Collective (UMC) is a Nashville-based digital music resource and multimedia services company. UMC's mission is to create a robust ecosystem that empowers independent creatives to pursue their passions. Since launching in 2016, UMC's daily web content has impacted hundreds of thousands of individuals, and the platform has tirelessly supported thousands of emerging artists globally by providing professional artist development, marketing, promotion, photography, writing, and social media services.
In March 2021, Underground Music Collective was welcomed as a fiscally sponsored project of the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville, a business incubation programme for qualified arts projects and organizations that may benefit from tax-exempt status. For more information, visit www.undergroundmusiccollective.com and follow the company on Instagram at @UMCNashville and YouTube at @UMCNashville.
Brandi Sims
Brandinc PR
+1 512-222-9355
email us here