Women's Health Diagnostics Market Set to Nearly Double by 2030, Reaching $36.3 Billion: Study Finds

Womens Health Diagnostics Industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women's health has become an increasingly important topic over the years, and the diagnostics market for women's health is no exception. In 2020, the global women's health diagnostics market was valued at $19.2 billion, and it is projected to grow significantly over the next decade. According to a recent report, the market is expected to reach $36.3 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

This growth can be attributed to various factors, including an increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases among women, rising awareness about early disease detection, and technological advancements in the field of diagnostic testing. Additionally, the increasing focus on women's health and the growing number of initiatives taken by governments and healthcare organizations to promote it are also contributing to the growth of this market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. BECTON

3. DICKINSON AND COMPANY

4. CARDINAL HEALTH

5. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE

6. GE HEALTHCARE (A HEALTHCARE DIVISION OF GE COMPANY)

7. HOLOGIC

8. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (PHILIPS HEALTHCARE)

9. QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED.

10. SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

11. bioMérieux SA

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

By Type:

1. Accessories and Consumables: This segment includes various products and materials used for diagnostic tests, such as reagents, specimen collection kits, and laboratory supplies.

2. Diagnostic Tests: This segment includes several subcategories of diagnostic tests, including breast cancer testing, cervical cancer testing, prenatal genetic screening, and carrier testing, pregnancy and ovulation testing, and ovarian cancer testing.

• Breast Cancer Testing: This subcategory includes various diagnostic tests used to detect breast cancer, such as hormone receptor tests, immunohistochemistry (IHC) tests, and other tests.

• Cervical Cancer Testing: This subcategory includes tests such as the PAP smear (PAP) test and HPV test, used for the detection and diagnosis of cervical cancer.

• Prenatal Genetic Screening and Carrier Testing: This subcategory includes tests for genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and other diseases.

• Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing: This subcategory includes lab-based and home-based tests for pregnancy and ovulation.

• Ovarian Cancer Testing: This subcategory includes various diagnostic tests used for the detection and diagnosis of ovarian cancer.

3. Diagnostic Devices: This segment includes various devices used for diagnostic testing, such as biopsy devices, imaging and monitoring systems, and ultrasound devices.

• Biopsy Devices: This subcategory includes various devices used to collect tissue samples for diagnostic testing, such as breast biopsy devices.

• Imaging and Monitoring Systems: This subcategory includes various imaging devices used for diagnostic testing, such as mammography systems, analog mammography, digital mammography, breast tomosynthesis, and others.

• Ultrasound Devices: This subcategory includes various ultrasound devices used for diagnostic testing, such as OB and GYN ultrasound and breast ultrasound.

By End User:

The women's health diagnostics market serves various end-users, including hospitals and clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, homecare settings, and others.

• Hospitals and Clinics: This segment includes various hospitals and clinics that offer diagnostic testing services to patients.

• Diagnostic and Imaging Centers: This segment includes specialized centers that focus on diagnostic testing and imaging services.

• Homecare: This segment includes various home-based diagnostic testing services that can be performed by patients in the comfort of their homes.

• Others: This segment includes various healthcare providers, such as laboratories, research institutions, and others.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

1. North America: The North American region, which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is the largest market for women's health diagnostics. The high prevalence of breast cancer, cervical cancer, and other gynecological disorders in the region, coupled with the increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, is driving market growth.

2. Europe: The European region, which includes countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe, is also a significant market for women's health diagnostics. The presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about women's health issues are driving market growth in the region.

3. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region, which includes countries such as Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific, is expected to witness significant market growth in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer, cervical cancer, and other gynecological disorders in the region, coupled with the growing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, is driving market growth.

4. LAMEA: The LAMEA region, which includes countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA, is also a significant market for women's health diagnostics. The region is witnessing a rising prevalence of breast cancer, cervical cancer, and other gynecological disorders, coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure, which is driving market growth.

