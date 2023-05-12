Anti-Ageing Market Size, Share, Report, Growth, Analysis, Price, Trends, Outlook, Key Players and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Anti-Ageing Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Anti-Ageing Market Growth’ Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global anti-ageing market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like demography, industry, product type, devices and technology, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Anti-Ageing Market Size, Share, Price Trends, Industry Report, Key Players, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 7.5%
Physical appearance and aesthetic features are a major concern for people all around the globe which is enhancing the demand for anti-ageing devices and products. Consumers in the age group of between 35-55 years are the most concerned with approaching signs of ageing and are a significant user base for anti-ageing products. Moreover, the growth of personal care and cosmetic industry is also contributing to the growth of the anti-ageing market.
Anti-ageing products tend to be in demand among consumers with higher disposable incomes that have more spending power. Such products are often considered as luxury items and people with high disposable incomes are likelier to spend on their favourite items and try out new products. Due to a greater degree of self-consciousness and awareness regarding physical effects of ageing, female consumers are tend to spend more on anti-ageing products, devices, and technologies, while also following strict skin care routines to maintain their appearance.
People are focussing more on grooming themselves with the help of various creams, injections, devices, and other products in order to enhance their personality and confidence. Also, certain anti-ageing products provide protection from ultraviolet rays and from premature discolouration and wrinkling of the skin. Beyond skin, consumers are also becoming more concerned regarding the impact of ageing on hair and teeth. All these factors play a major role in fuelling the growth of the anti-ageing market.
Anti-Ageing Industry Definition and Major Segments
Anti-ageing is the process of preventing or reducing the effects of ageing with the help of various products and devices. The anti-ageing products and treatment help in maintaining the firmness of the skin and minimising fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. Sunscreen and moisturiser are considered the two most useful and effective types of anti-ageing products that are used widely.
Based on demography, the market can be segmented into:
Age Group
Gender
Income
On the basis of industry, the market can be classified into:
Skin Care Industry
Hair Care Industry
Dental Care Industry
Based on product type, the market can be categorised into:
Anti-Wrinkle Products
Anti-Wrinkle Cream
Botulinum Toxin A Injections
Dermal Fillers
Anti-Pigmentation Products
Anti-Pigmentation Creams
Chemical Peels
Sunscreen Products
Hair Care Products
Hair Colour Products
Anti-Hair Fall Products
Hair Gain Products
On the basis of devices and technology, the market can be segmented into:
Microdermabrasion Devices
Aesthetic Energy Devices
Laser Devices
Intense Pulsed Light Devices
Radio Frequency Devices
Ultrasound Devices
Based on region, the market can be categorised into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Anti-Ageing Market Trends
The key trends in the global anti-ageing market include advancements in anti-ageing technology such as reprogramming of cells. Various other innovations are also emerging in the market such as stem cell technology, targeting mutant mtDNA, and use of viruses to smoothen cell wrinkles. Moreover, availability of cost-effective devices and service related to anti-ageing are driving the growth of the anti-ageing industry.
Some of the advanced anti-ageing treatments in the anti-ageing market include plastic surgery and botulinum toxin injection therapy. Increasing research and development activities are expected to lead to the development of new treatments, medicines, cosmetics, devices, and various other products which might be more effective.
Shifting preference towards natural anti-ageing products is also a major trend and is widely being adopted by consumers all over the world. Natural products tend to function more harmonically with the body and alleviate premature ageing without the risk of damaging the skin. There are minimal risks of side effects when using natural anti-ageing products and they are more sustainable which thereby enhances its demand contributing to the anti-ageing market growth.
As hair loss and greying becomes more prominent at earlier ages, consumers are looking into hair care products that serve anti-ageing benefits. Hair colour is commonly used worldwide to hide grey hair, with natural and chemical-based hair colour dyes available.
Key Market Players
The major players in the anti-ageing market report are L’Oréal S.A, Beiersdorf AG, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Procter & Gamble, and Unilever, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
