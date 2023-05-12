10 Years of Style: Vitkac.com Celebrates Milestone with Dsquared2 Exclusive Collection

WARSAW, POLAND, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitkac.com has partnered with Dsquared2 to launch an exclusive collection of clothing and accessories to celebrate its 10th-year anniversary online. The collaboration was made possible through Vitkac's long-term partnerships with some of the world's best fashion designers known for their avant-garde and one-of-a-kind creations.

The luxury online shop, Vitkac.com, has collaborated with fashion industry favorites, Dean and Dan Caten, to create the 10th-anniversary collection featuring a humorous slogan, "VITKAC is cool." The collection features clothes and accessories that are perfect for putting together casual outfits. The combination of timeless black, pure white, and red accents makes for a striking composition. The collection stands out for its impeccable attention to detail and the unisex character of the clothes. These unique and eye-catching designs are intended for fashion-forward shoppers who value both quality and creativity in their wardrobes.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Dsquared2 for our 10th-anniversary collection. Dean and Dan Caten are known for their avant-garde and playful designs, and their philosophy perfectly aligns with our brand's values. We are excited to offer our customers this exclusive collection that represents both our commitment to quality and creativity," said Vitkac.com's Mateusz Ciba. The new anniversary collection is now available at Vitkac.com.

About Dsquared2

Dsquared2 is a brand founded by twin brothers from Toronto, Dean and Dan Caten, who started their path in fashion at the Parson's School of Design in New York City in 1984. The brand's philosophy is an edgy mix of Canadian iconography, refined Italian tailoring, and playful sensuality. Each collection is a seamless fusion of contrasts, creating a distinctive concept of alternative luxury. The group of Dsquared2's fans consists of celebrities, music artists, movies, sports, and fashion stars.

About Vitkac.com

Vitkac.com is a leading high-end, luxury online shop based in Warsaw, Poland. Founded in 2011, the brand quickly established itself as a destination for fashion-forward shoppers looking for unique, curated luxury and high-quality pieces. Vitkac.com offers a carefully curated selection of luxury fashion and lifestyle items, including clothing, shoes, bags, accessories, and home decor, from some of the world's most renowned designers and brands. The brand is committed to providing exceptional customer service and a seamless online shopping experience for its customers.