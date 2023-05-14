Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market 2023, Industry Size, share by Regions, Growth & Forecast to 2031

Region wise, North America accounted for highest market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Various anti-counterfeit trade associations are actively participating through campaigns and awareness program to increase the adoption of anti-counterfeit technologies.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-counterfeit packaging market was valued at $62,529.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $116,299.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Global anti-counterfeit packaging market is emerging from last decade. Increase in incidences of counterfeiting of retail products boosts the growth of anti-counterfeiting market. Counterfeiters tend to target packaged food products, owing to minimum control over the supply chain.

Developing economies largely get affected by such counterfeiting practices due to presence of customers looking for low-cost products. The practical implementation of regulations and legislations across developed countries counter the counterfeiting practices to some extent. The market for anti-counterfeit packaging is segmented according to technology, application, and region. Development in nanotechnology increases the efficiency of packaged food product tracking. Thus, growth in authentication packaging reduces the counterfeiting activities in food and pharmaceutical products.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Major companies have adopted agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger strategies to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include Alien Technology Corp, Alpvision, Zebra Technologies, Inksure Technologies, Avery Dennison, Flint Group, Catalent Pharma Solution Inc., TraceLink Inc., Authentix Inc., and Sicapa

Anti-counterfeit authentication technologies are classified into ink & dyes, holograms, and watermarks & taggants. Holograms, color shifting security inks & films, security graphics, sequential product numbering, and on-product marking are some of the technologies used as anti-counterfeit solutions. However, watermarks and taggants are the covert technologies that require specialized identification tools. Covert technologies refer to hidden features on a packaged product, which are not accessible to the general public, but enable brand owners to detect counterfeited products. Examples of covert technologies include invisible printing, embedded images, hidden marks, and printing.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲



Depending on technology, it is divided into authentication packaging technology and track and trace packaging technology. The authentication packaging technology segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the anti-counterfeit packaging market forecast period.

As per application, it is bifurcated into food packaging and pharmaceutical packaging. Food packaging segment lead in terms of market share and is expected to continue to grow with robust CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America accounted for highest market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

