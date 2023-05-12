Metals & Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference held May 11th are now available for online viewing.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3py6bka
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 16th, 2023.
May 11th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Keynote Presentation: “Toil & Trouble: Money Burn and Credit Bubble”
Daniel Oliver, Manager Member
Myrmikan Capital, LLC
|Dolly Varden Silver Corporation
|OTCQX: DOLLF | TSXV: DV
|Viva Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU
|Revival Gold Inc.
|OTCQX: RVLGF | TSXV: RVG
|Gold Terra Resource Corp.
|OTCQX: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
|Exploits Discovery Corp.
|OTCQX: NFLDF | CSE: NFLD
|Reyna Silver Corp.
|OTCQX: RSNVF | TSXV: RSLV
|Keynote Presentation: "The Sustainability Conundrum"
Jack Lifton, Chairman
Critical Minerals Institute
|American Rare Earth Ltd.
|OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR
|Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.
|OTCQX: VANAF | TSXV: VAND
|Grid Metals Corp.
|OTCQB: MSMGF | TSXV: GRDM
|Power Nickel Inc.
|OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN
|CDSG Lithium d/b/a Titan Lithium
|Pink: CDSG
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com