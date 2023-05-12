Matrix PR Shines at PRCA MENA Awards 2023 with 6 Highly Sought After Awards

Matrix Team at PRCA MENA 2023 Awards

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Homegrown communications agency Matrix Public Relations was among the top winners honored at this year’s Public Relations and Communications Association MENA (PRCA MENA) awards with six prestigious awards across key highly competitive categories.

Recognized as the world’s largest professional PR body, PRCA through its annual awards ceremony, brings together in-house and agency teams from across the region to showcase some of their best communications campaigns and a chance to demonstrate their impact to society.

Succeeding with Award-Winning Campaigns

Founded 23 years ago by PR veteran Jack Pearce, the Dubai-based public relations agency Matrix PR kicked off its awards haul by being named the winner for the Best Integrated Campaign: Small/Medium Companies. In this category, Matrix was feted for its contribution and sterling performance in the campaign planning and execution for cyber protection firm, Acronis.

The Dubai-based agency was also announced the overall winner of the Best PR Campaign - Digital category following its successful and impactful campaign for insurance experts Zurich dubbed ‘Have You Done Your Homework”.

The team of highly-talented PR practitioners were also feted for successfully pulling off a campaign for a new market entrant in one of the most competitive industries in the region. In the Results on a Budget category, Matrix PR emerged the winner of one of the most sought-after awards for executing Dubai’s first-ever Celebrity Football Cup in 2022 for the new kids on the event management block - AG Events. Matrix PR was also highly commended in the Small Consultancy of the Year category.

Celebrating Excellence

Speaking at the sidelines of the glamorous event, which was held at Hilton Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Matrix PR Chief Executive Officer, Hilmarie Hutchison commended the team for their exemplary performance and dedication.

“We are extremely proud to have won in various competitive categories - an achievement that signifies our commitment to delivering tangible results for our clients. The team has gone above and beyond to ensure that our PR campaigns are not just focused on getting covered by the media but also have a long-lasting impact to the target audience. These auspicious awards will serve as a motivation and inspiration to the team and be a constant reminder of the excellent work they continue to do,”

Despite its humble beginnings, the boutique PR agency managed to accumulate an impressive 13 elite awards - including an international award - in the past year alone. In line with the evolving industry needs, the agency has also re-aligned its objectives towards delivering business and data-driven communications strategies that address its clients’ pain-points.

The recognition by its industry peers under the PRCA Awards forum presents an opportunity for the agency to moot growth-oriented synergies across all industries. This, according to the agency, will enable the team to craft PR campaigns that will help brands change mindsets and solve real issues.