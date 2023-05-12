Corrugated Boxes Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Research by 2032 | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Corrugated Boxes Market- insightSLICE

The corrugated boxes market size was estimated to be US$ 162 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2023 to 2032.

Rising demand from various end-use industries including food and beverages, consumer electronics, and e-commerce, are expected to drive Corrugated Boxes industry growth.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth of the Corrugated Boxes Sales and Demands:

Due to rising demands from the e-commerce, food and beverage, electronics, and industrial sectors as well as increasing financial resources in developing nations, the market for corrugated boxes is expanding quickly. The market is additionally being influenced by the rising propensity for consumer products and other end applications. These are the main variables influencing corrugated box demand over the projection period. Over the coming years, growing demand from a variety of final-use sectors, such as food and beverage, electronic goods, and e-commerce, is anticipated to propel market growth.

The global corrugated boxes market size was estimated to be US$ 162 billion in 2022 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2023 to 2032 to reach US$ 235 billion by 2032. It is projected that the necessity for expensive equipment and machinery as well as increased installation costs will impede business expansion. Planning, laying out, using dies, and recovering waste are all part of the manufacturing method.

The need for expensive devices and machinery for tasks like heating, cellulose storage, and control of pollution is anticipated to raise production costs as well. The size of the global corrugated box market has been estimated at US$ 190 million. Due to the continent's rapid economic growth over the previous few years, the Asia Pacific today accounts for a significant portion of the global market share.

COVID-19 pandemic has helped boost the market:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 45% of buyers in Central and Eastern Europe favor online buying. Research and polls indicate that new internet shoppers are likely to keep doing their buying online. Nearly 80% of people in Central and Eastern Europe value the usage of environmentally friendly materials and environmentally friendly procedures in the cardboard boxes that are used for shipping.

Customers that shop online employ recyclable corrugated packaging methods in the amount of 77%. 57% of consumers are ready to pay extra for corrugated packaging alternatives that may be customized and are environmentally friendly. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped the online industry. Concern over using ecologically friendly goods is growing, and people are speaking out more and more about it. The marketplace is expanding as a result of this trend.

Lightweight flexible packaging is expected to have the most sales and revenue:

The best packaging option for producers and distributors is flexible boxes since it minimizes the overall weight of the packing, which can save the cost of transportation and storage and enable the need for much less space. With features like single-serve amounts, easy-to-open, and simple-peel alternatives, it offers convenience to customers. Additionally, the food tastes superior in the retort pouches than it does in conventional tin cans.

In comparison to rigid wrapping, lightweight packaging has a 40% cheaper overall cost, which results in a 50% reduction in the disposal of trash and a 62% fall in greenhouse gas (GHG) production. Therefore, thermoplastics are becoming more popular among product container makers and packaging changes as a result of reasons including flexibility, reduced expenses, environmental responsibility, and health advantages.

Hinderances and possible difficulties:

Lowering emissions of greenhouse gases and creating highly effective & eco-friendly manufacturing processes are two of the biggest problems that corrugated box makers are predicted to encounter over time. The demand from consumers for corrugated boxes is rising, yet the material's high-power consumption and negative environmental effects pose a significant barrier to its continued use as a packaging material. Because they are created from pulp made from wood, corrugated boxes have a substantial negative impact on ecosystems. Compared to the energy needed to produce plastic, the fuel needed for production is substantially higher.

Manufacturing corrugated boxes consumes 34% more energy than that reusable container made of plastic. The production of corrugated boxes results in increased emissions of carbon dioxide. The production of corrugated boxes results in increased emissions of carbon dioxide. As a result, corrugated box producers may find it difficult to maintain ecological guidelines when producing their products.

Technology is enabling better production and adoption of corrugated boxes:

The digital technology of the corrugated industry was advanced by Smurfit Kappa, a well-known producer of corrugated solutions for packaging. It has created a variety of multifunctional papers that are anticipated to work well with both flexography and electronic machines. To enable the printer to cooperate with the material used for packaging, the creation of a multifunctional sheet was conducted. This development broadens the parameters for ideal printing technology and is predicted to maximize the latter's potential.

The benefits of customized graphic design include increased sales and more versatility. The business is eager to create fresh approaches and improve the current environmentally friendly technology. These developments are propelling the paper-based packaging sector's digitization and provide tremendous market expansion potential.

Various segments and their growth prospects:

The printing ink-based corrugated boxes market is divided into four categories: solvent-based inks, warm melt-based inks, water-based inks, and coatings. By value and volume, the market's printing ink sector was dominated by the inks made from the water category. Water-soluble polymers or epoxy emulsions are combined with dyes or pigments to create water-based inks. The marketplace is divided into slotted boxes, telescopic boxes, rigid boxes, and file boxes based on physical form. Both in terms of quantity and value, the slotted boxes category dominated the marketplace. They are often constructed from a single piece of corrugated cardboard that has been sewn, bound, or soldered together.

The market is also divided into three categories based on material: liner board, medium, and miscellaneous. Both with regard to value and volume, the liner board material category dominated the market. A minimum of 80% of the fibers in kraft liners are virgin kraft pulp fibers. In corrugated boxes, kraft liner is utilized as the outer and middle ply due to its great durability and resistance to humidity.

The market is segmented based on printing equipment into digital printing, digital lithographic printing, flexography, and additional techniques (offset, screen, and gravure printmaking methods). The market's technology for printing was led by the flexography sector. Due to the numerous advantages, it offers, flexography is a rapid and affordable printing technology that is frequently employed in container printing.

Major Companies:

Some of the key competitors controlling the world market for corrugated boxes include Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, WestRock Company, International Paper Company, Pratt Industries Inc., Georgia Pacific LLC, and others.

