Carnitine Supplements Market Is Likely To Climb To USD 316.5 million in 2031

The major factors anticipated to support the growth of the carnitine supplement market in the upcoming years include rising consumer health consciousness

A significant rise in the prevalence of obesity and excess weight gain across most of the developed and developing economies drive the growth of the global carnitine supplements market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A significant rise in the prevalence of obesity and excess weight gain across most of the developed and developing economies drive the growth of the global carnitine supplements market. However, complex extraction process of the carnitine ingredients restricts the market growth. Moreover, a rapid increase in health awareness among consumers and the rising inclination towards a healthy lifestyle coupled with the growing adoption of dietary supplements present new opportunities in the coming years.

The carnitine supplements market size was valued at $194.50 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $316.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. Additionally, the prevalence of diabetes, obesity, excessive weight gain, and other chronic diseases has increased at an alarming rate as a result of consumer behavior changes in dietary choices and sedentary lifestyles. Rise in consumer expenditure towards nutraceuticals in the past few years has significantly contributed to the market growth and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Furthermore, the incidences of malnourishment among children is a major factor, which is expected to positively impact the global carnitine supplements market growth during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Allmax Nutrition, Inc., aSquared Nutrition, Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), Glanbia PLC, Now Foods, GNC Holdings, Sports Supplements Ltd., Scorpion Supplements, 1 Up Nutrition, Designs For Health, Lonza Group, eSupplements LLC., Eat Me Supplements, Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., and Ceva Sante Animale are the major companies profiled in the carnitine supplements industry report. These manufacturers are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge and exploit the prevailing carnitine supplements market opportunity.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global carnitine supplements market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to a significant rise in the obese population and developing lifestyle-related ailment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The presence of a sizable young population, changing lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, rising health consciousness, rising consumer spending on wellness products, and rising disposable income of consumers are the key factors that are significantly fueling the growth of the carnitine supplements market in the Asia-Pacific region.

As per the carnitine supplements market forecast, by flavor, the berry segment dominated the market, garnering around 23.8% of the carnitine supplements market share in 2021. This is attributed to the health benefits and nutritive qualities associated with the berries. Further, the easy availability of the berry flavoring and increased popularity of berries have helped the carnitine supplement manufacturers to enhance their berry flavoring supplements in the market.

According to the carnitine supplements market trends, based on the form, the liquid segment was the largest segment in 2021. Liquid form of carnitine supplement is considered to be more efficient and quicker as it is easily absorbed in the human body. Moreover, it iseasy to consume and its availability as an over-the-counter product feature has led to the rapid growth of the liquid carnitine supplements segment in the past few years. Furthermore, the growing carnitine supplements market demand among the children is expected to boost the demand for the liquid form of supplements due to its easy ingestion quality.

