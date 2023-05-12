/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUNLALA updates its powerful chatbot algorith to achieve natural coherent long conversations.

The prevalence of ChatGPT has sparked global discussions on generative AI due to its natural language interaction style that resembles human-like conversations and its efficient user experience. This has led many tech companies to develop products based on the ChatGPT model for various usage scenarios, bringing AI down from its once unattainable pedestal in technology.





New Chances in AI Industry, JUNLALA's Technical Strength Highly Recognized

With the rapid development of generative AI, more and more enterprises are joining the fray. As major platforms mature and AI models continue to improve and remain open-source or free-to-use, new opportunities for comprehensive application outbreaks are on the horizon. One such opportunity is JUNLALA that aims to reduce user barriers to entry in generating high-quality content without any learning costs, making it a dark horse in AIGC fields. JUNLALA has achieved significant growth after 7 years of development, marked by a series of milestone breakthroughs.

Thanks to its youthful vitality and innovative capabilities, JUNLALA released its first natural language processing (NLP) algorithm in 2018, making basic natural language understanding possible along with generation abilities. In 2019, JUNLALA upgraded its NLP algorithm to achieve stronger semantic understanding as well as simple question answering and information retrieval. This put JUNLALA at the forefront of this field for the first time. In 2021, JUNLALA introduced a more powerful chatbot algorithm that represents an important breakthrough in artificial intelligence dialogue systems and chatbots. In the second half of that year, JUNLALA continued to deepen its chatbot's semantic understanding and reply generation capabilities with new algorithms enabling robots to achieve natural coherent long conversations, indicating that it has already reached industry standards' highest level in AI interaction.

Deepening machine learning algorithms while advancing deep neural networks, NLP and image recognition technologies have become key development focuses for JUNLALA today. With years of hard work in vertical fields alongside these efforts, Junlala has also won many professional awards from authoritative institutions or associations such as Silicon Valley Artificial Intelligence Technology Innovation Award in 2020 by Silicon Valley Artificial Intelligence Development Center. In 2022, it was awarded the US Al Unicorn Top10 by New York Artificial Intelligence Technology Association. In 2023, JUNLALA won Visual Dialog Outstanding Technical Contribution Award based on its outstanding performance in the image recognition field.

JUNLALA Hits the Consumer Market with A New Product Development Approach

JUNLALA, specializing in developing advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, has gained recognition within the industry for their cutting-edge technology and user-friendly experience. It has created reliable and convenient products in natural language processing and image recognition. Using the open-source Stable Diffusionbase model, JUNLALA independently trained multiple AI painting models to enhance user experience. They prioritize ease of use by simplifying control parameters and terminology, allowing users to generate AI-created images with minimal interaction. With simple text descriptions combined with straightforward control parameters, users can randomly create an AI artwork without professional terminology or complex prompts. JUNLALA's pre-training on themed styles greatly enhances the fun and entertainment of their products, demonstrating their deep insight into user needs. Currently, JUNLALA offers three themed creation models: characters, scenery, and art creation, covering various styles such as photography, flat coating, and comics that meet most users' comprehensive requirements for AI painting.

JUNLALA offers a range of expert-level AI conversation products based on the ChatGPT NLP model. By utilizing OpenAI's base model and fine-tuning it with specialized field data, JUNLALA has created AI models with professional domain knowledge. These models are referred to as "AI robots" in various expert roles, allowing users to easily initiate conversations and obtain relevant information without being hindered by professional terminology. Compared to generalized search engines that provide overwhelming amounts of information, JUNLALA's vertically segmented fields offer targeted searches that cater to specific domains. With just one click, users can start a conversation with an AI expert that provides efficient and simple assistance for English exam takers, fitness coaches or art design scholars, ect.

To ensure user convenience and adoption rates, JUNLALA has left the complex development process to its R&D team while providing simplified and user-friendly experiences through superior technology. The team possesses foresight and pragmatism spirit which allows them to fully utilize the advanced technology, resulting in rapid popularity among users as their ace-in-the-hole solution provider.

JUNLALA is a standout company in the highly competitive field of AI technology. Unlike its competitors, JUNLALA prioritizes long-term training and optimization of their products over quick profits. Although this approach may result in lower short-term economic gains, it ensures stability in the long run. For JUNLALA, benefits are not solely measured by economic returns but also by AI's integration into everyday life and its potential for long-term social benefits.

According to reliable sources, JUNLALA is currently negotiating with major Chinese internet companies to strengthen communication and sign strategic cooperation agreements. The goal is to smoothly introduce JunLaLa AI into the Chinese application market. With JUNLALA's services gaining momentum worldwide in both B2B and B2C fields, it is anticipated that a new wave of globalized AI emerging.

Great achievements do not happen overnight; they require multiple explorations and refinement. By continuously improving themselves and providing high-quality products with user-friendly experiences, JUNLALA has quickly gained popularity among users. It is evident that with clear target users and product concepts, JUNLALA is leading the way towards universal accessibility in the AI industry on its own terms.

MiaL Jones JUNLALA Helloworld(at)Junlala.ai