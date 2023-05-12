TAIWAN, May 12 - President Tsai meets Senator Risa Hontiveros of the Philippines

On the afternoon of May 12, President Tsai Ing-wen met at her official residence with a delegation led by Senator Risa Hontiveros of the Philippines. President Tsai thanked Senator Hontiveros for her longstanding support for Taiwan, and expressed hope that, based on our existing foundation, Taiwan and the Philippines can further enhance our partnership and create more opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

President Tsai warmly welcomed Senator Hontiveros on her first visit to Taiwan. As Senator Hontiveros has long backed Taiwan and our international participation, the president thanked her for her longstanding support.

The president stated that there are currently 150,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, forming a bridge of friendship between our countries. Noting that Senator Hontiveros has been engaging with members of the Filipino community in Taiwan during her visit, President Tsai took the opportunity to thank all the Filipinos working in Taiwan for their important contributions to Taiwan's industrial and economic development over many years.

President Tsai also welcomed Filipino students to study in Taiwan, as their exchanges with Taiwanese students will allow both groups to learn from each other, while they can also work in Taiwan after graduating and help facilitate investment in the Philippines. She expressed hope that, based on our existing foundation, Taiwan and the Philippines can further enhance our partnership and create more opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

President Tsai then wished Senator Hontiveros a successful visit and expressed hope that more Filipino parliamentarians will come to Taiwan in the future.

Senator Hontiveros then delivered remarks, thanking President Tsai for the opportunity to discuss pressing issues that both our countries face. As an opposition politician in the Philippines Senate, Senator Hontiveros said that she has been looking to craft a legislative roadmap that would help defend the Philippines' national security, strengthen trade and economic relations with Taiwan, and protect the welfare of Filipino workers in Taiwan.

The senator mentioned that for decades our bilateral ties have been marked by strong economic relations and an even stronger commitment to people's solidarity. In terms of trade, Senator Hontiveros expressed her appreciation to Taiwan for considering the Philippines as a key market and gateway to other ASEAN countries. She added that the Philippines values Taiwan's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture, green technology, fisheries, law enforcement, climate change, education, and people-to-people exchanges. Senator Hontiveros also stated that there are currently 150,000 Filipinos working in Taiwan, the majority of whom are working in the manufacturing sector and that her greatest concern is the welfare and safety of her country's nationals.

Senator Hontiveros expressed her support for Taiwan's democracy and her belief that democracy fosters peaceful relations among peoples and promotes peaceful international relations. She further stated that peace is necessary for the safety of all our citizens and is essential for our economies to thrive. With the continued and strong ties between Taiwan and the Philippines, she expressed confidence that there will be true and lasting peace.