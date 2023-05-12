Submit Release
Hour Loop Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- Demonstrates Strong Revenue Growth Despite Challenging e-Commerce Environment

Provides Full Year 2023 Revenue and Net Income Guidance

REDMOND, Wash., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) (“Hour Loop”), a leading online retailer, announces its financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights for First Quarter 2023:

  • Net revenues increased 70.5% to $21.1 million, compared to $12.4 million in the year-ago period;
  • Net loss totaled $1.2 million, compared to net income of $0.6 million in the year-ago period; and
  • Cash used for operating activities was $3.1 million, compared to $7.9 million in the year-ago period.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased to report our first quarter 2023 results, in which we delivered great performance in terms of revenue growth,” said Sam Lai, CEO of Hour Loop. “The revenue growth rate for the first quarter was 70.5%, compared with the year-ago period, and outperformed most peers that we know.

“However, our gross margin was negatively impacted by the challenging e-commerce environment and intense competition caused by high inventory levels across the industry. Our operating expenses percentage, on the other hand, decreased because of efforts made for expenses management. Overall, we believe we’ve built a solid foundation to continue generating strong growth. We also aim to make improvements on profitability.”

“Looking forward, we’re cautiously optimistic. Despite an uncertain economy, we continue to see strong demand for our products so far in 2023. We are confident in our ability to continue delivering values to our vendors, customers, and shareholders.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were $21.1 million, compared to $12.4 million in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily due to continued growth and maturity in our personnel and operating model, despite the overall e-commerce traffic slowdown and intense competition.

Gross profit percentage decreased 6.7% to 45.6%, compared to 52.3% of net revenues in the comparable period a year ago. The decrease was a function of increased market competition, overstocked inventories, and higher Amazon fees.

Operating expenses percentage decreased 5.0% to 53.3%, compared to 58.3% of net revenues in the year-ago period. The decrease reflected better management of shipping, labelling, and preparation costs, as well as legal and professional fees.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2023 was $1.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $0.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the comparable year-ago period. The increase was driven by increased costs as a result of the reasons mentioned above despite efforts made for expenses management.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $1.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $4.6 million as of December 31, 2022. This decrease was driven by the payments made to vendors when due.

Inventories as of March 31, 2023, were $13.6 million, compared to $18.8 million as of December 31, 2022. The decrease represented strong sales momentum in the first quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2023 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2023, Hour Loop maintains its guidance for gross revenue to be in the range of $112 million to $122 million, representing 10% to 20% year-over-year growth. Hour Loop expects 2023 net income to be in the range of $0.5 million to $4 million.

About Hour Loop, Inc.
Hour Loop is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and has sold merchandise on its website at www.hourloop.com since 2013. Hour Loop further expanded its operations to other marketplaces such as Walmart, eBay, and Etsy. To date, Hour Loop has generated practically all its revenue as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and only a negligible amount of revenue from its own website and other marketplaces. Hour Loop manages more than 100,000 stock-keeping units (“SKUs”). Product categories include home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics. Hour Loop’s primary strategy is to bring most of its vendors’ product selections to the customers. It has advanced software that assists Hour Loop in identifying product gaps so it can keep such products in stock year-round including the entirety of the last quarter (holiday season) of the calendar year. In upcoming years, Hour Loop plans to expand its business rapidly by increasing the number of business managers, vendors, and SKUs.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" including with respect to Hour Loop’s business strategy, product development and industry trends. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Hour Loop. While Hour Loop believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to Hour Loop on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in Hour Loop’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated from time to time. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Hour Loop undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact
Finance Department
finance@hourloop.com


   
HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. Dollars, except for share data)
As of March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2022 		 
   
    March 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
    (unaudited)        
ASSETS                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,274,791     $ 4,562,589  
Accounts receivable, net     343,288       352,379  
Inventory, net     13,570,879       18,801,529  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     833,848       741,243  
Total current assets     16,022,806       24,457,740  
                 
Property and equipment, net     245,148       274,195  
Deferred tax assets     974,276       549,320  
Right-of-use lease assets     394,301       450,721  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 17,636,531     $ 25,731,976  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities                
Short-term loan   $ 657,895     $ 652,316  
Accounts payable     6,024,606       11,883,253  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     724,123       1,583,930  
Operating lease liabilities-current     340,677       385,216  
Total current liabilities     7,747,301       14,504,715  
                 
Non-current liabilities                
Operating lease liabilities-non-current     46,951       64,945  
Due to related parties     4,226,996       4,329,460  
Total non-current liabilities     4,273,947       4,394,405  
Total liabilities     12,021,248       18,899,120  
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ equity                
Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022     -       -  
Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 35,052,833 and 35,047,828 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     3,506       3,506  
Additional paid-in capital     5,691,652       5,675,320  
Retained earnings     (58,172 )     1,177,072  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (21,703 )     (23,042 )
Total stockholders’ equity     5,615,283       6,832,856  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 17,636,531     $ 25,731,976  
                 

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


   
HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In U.S. Dollars, except for share data)
For the three months periods Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited) 		 
   
    Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2023 		    Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2022		  
             
Revenues, net   $ 21,067,609     $ 12,353,983  
Cost of revenues     (11,451,907 )     (5,897,269 )
                 
Gross profit     9,615,702       6,456,714  
                 
Operating expenses                
Selling and marketing     9,506,971       5,526,102  
General and administrative     1,713,186       1,675,964  
Total operating expenses     11,220,157       7,202,066  
                 
Loss from operations     (1,604,455 )     (745,352 )
                 
Other (expenses) income                
Other expense     (12,279 )     (5,450 )
Interest expense     (61,096 )     (83,558 )
Other income     17,630       6,939  
Total other expenses, net     (55,745 )     (82,069 )
                 
Loss before income taxes     (1,660,200 )     (827,421 )
Income tax benefit     424,956       182,533  
                 
Net loss     (1,235,244 )     (644,888 )
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)                
Foreign currency translation adjustments     1,339       (2,416 )
                 
Total comprehensive loss   $ (1,233,905 )   $ (647,304 )
                 
Basic and diluted loss per common share   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.02 )
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding     35,052,666       35,032,753  
                 

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


   
HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. Dollars)
For the three months periods Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited) 		 
   
    Three Months     Three Months  
    Ended     Ended  
    March 31,     March 31,  
    2023     2022  
             
Cash flows from operating activities                
Net loss   $ (1,235,244 )   $ (644,888 )
Adjustments to reconcile of net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation expenses     34,662       8,396  
Amortization of right-of-use lease assets     95,635       57,186  
Deferred tax assets     (424,956 )     (182,533 )
Inventory allowance reversal     (200,118 )     (21,404 )
Stock-based compensation     16,332       31,012  
Interest expense -due to related party     56,578       83,558  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     9,091       3,456  
Inventory     5,430,768       (4,703,465 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (92,605 )     (375,935 )
Accounts payable     (5,858,647 )     (1,930,917 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     (859,807 )     (218,344 )
Operating lease liabilities     (101,723 )     (30,593 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (3,130,034 )     (7,924,471 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of property and equipment     (3,379 )     (125,468 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (3,379 )     (125,468 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Repayments from related parties     (159,042 )     (1,024,188 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     -       576,168  
Proceeds from issuance of shares     -       5,580,192  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (159,042 )     5,132,172  
                 
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates     4,657       (10,710 )
                 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (3,287,798 )     (2,928,477 )
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period     4,562,589       10,592,572  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period   $ 1,274,791     $ 7,664,095  
                 

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


You just read:

Hour Loop Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Retail


