Introducing Crypto Wallet Without Fees
EINPresswire.com/ -- “Crypto should be accessible and easy for everyone” — with this in mind Zafiro International Ltd is introducing the first crypto wallet without fees. NC Wallet is aimed to remove the borders restraining people from exploring cryptocurrencies. High network fees and unfriendly interfaces are the main deterrents for the ones considering starting with crypto — NC Wallet addresses these problems and clears doubts.
With NC Wallet users can exchange, receive, and withdraw the most popular cryptos for free. Bitcoin, MATIC, USDT, USDC, and dozens of other coins and tokens are available for all types of operations. The intuitive and easy-to-use interface makes NC Wallet accessible for beginners and skilled crypto pros.
The blockchain wallet has already attracted hundreds of thousands of users across the globe. The free crypto wallet app is available for Android and iOS, as well as a browser version. For more info, visit the project's website.
Contact information
Web: https://ncwallet.net/?utm_campaign=einpr_001
iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/app/ncwallet/id1615381976
Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ncwallet
Zafiro International Ltd
