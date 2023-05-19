Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,963 in the last 365 days.

Introducing Crypto Wallet Without Fees

HONG KONG, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Crypto should be accessible and easy for everyone” — with this in mind Zafiro International Ltd is introducing the first crypto wallet without fees. NC Wallet is aimed to remove the borders restraining people from exploring cryptocurrencies. High network fees and unfriendly interfaces are the main deterrents for the ones considering starting with crypto — NC Wallet addresses these problems and clears doubts.

With NC Wallet users can exchange, receive, and withdraw the most popular cryptos for free. Bitcoin, MATIC, USDT, USDC, and dozens of other coins and tokens are available for all types of operations. The intuitive and easy-to-use interface makes NC Wallet accessible for beginners and skilled crypto pros.

The blockchain wallet has already attracted hundreds of thousands of users across the globe. The free crypto wallet app is available for Android and iOS, as well as a browser version. For more info, visit the project's website.

Contact information
Web: https://ncwallet.net/?utm_campaign=einpr_001
iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/app/ncwallet/id1615381976
Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ncwallet

NC Wallet
Zafiro International Ltd
email us here

You just read:

Introducing Crypto Wallet Without Fees

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more