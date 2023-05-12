Altenew Expands the Way Virtual Companies Do Customer Service

The Altenew team loves to build personal connections with our customers and partners: Altenew's latest policies have been all about improving the customer experience. Altenew customers across different walks of life have met up with Altenew team members at various events throughout the years.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Customer service at a virtual company can be tricky to get right. The paper crafting company Altenew shows just how meaningful positive customer service experiences can be for online shoppers in an increasingly digital world.Altenew is a high-end paper crafting company that provides crafting supplies for card makers, scrapbooking enthusiasts, journalers, painters, and other artists in the creative space. The company’s online presence is admirable, providing inspiration and support through many social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube, and multiple blogs. The Altenew website features a centralized company calendar to help customers keep track of the various virtual workshops, free live classes, and other events that are available for paper crafters worldwide.Furthermore, a designated customer service team, aptly named the Altenew Customer Happiness Team, provides around the clock support for paper crafters needing assistance navigating the Altenew world. Customers are encouraged to contact Altenew through a variety of channels , including email, phone, and snail mail. The customer service team is available to answer phone calls every day from Monday through Thursday from 11AM to 3PM EST.In 2022, the Altenew Customer Happiness Team answered 15,306 emails with an average same-day response time of 8 hours.While the Altenew Contact Page promises to respond to inquiries within 24 hours, the vast majority of emails were answered in a third of the promised time. Altenew representatives handled phone calls, with an average of 4 minutes and 22 seconds for each phone call, in which customer issues were handled and resolved in that amount of time. A grand total of 3,088 phone calls were responded to within the entire year.Han and Angel, two members of the Altenew Happiness Team, shared their experiences in the customer support arena:“Being a customer service representative has never been easy, but we always strive hard every day to put ourselves into our customer’s situation so we can better understand and provide a resolution that will make our customers happy.“In addition to this, most of our customers are appreciative of the service we’re giving them. Some of them express this through email and some send out an appreciation card at the warehouse which means a lot to Han and me. This keeps us going no matter how stressful it can be at times.“One thing we learned through the years is learning and feeling the customers’ tone of voice and adapting or adjusting to it.”Altenew has continually striven to expand and improve its customer service efforts to its customers in over 80 countries. Over the past few years, Altenew has been recognized in multiple categories at the Craft Business Awards The paper crafting company was highly commended in the Best Papercraft Manufacturer/Distributor/Supplier category in 2020. In following years, Altenew won two awards, one as the Best American Brand and another as having the Best Support & Service.As Altenew continues to go the extra mile through various forms of virtual customer service, we look forward to observing how the customer experience can constantly be improved through online shopping.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products.Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿

