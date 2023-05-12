Pasta Sauce Market to Show Exponential Growth by 2026 | Worldwide Value $4.60 Billion

The global pasta sauce industry garnered $3.10 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $4.60 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The red sauce, green sauce and white sauce segment combinedly accounted for more than half share in the total pasta sauce industry and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period. North America is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2018. Pasta sauce can be used in all types of western and fast food recipes. These sauces provide a delicious and spicy taste in various recipes. Pasta sauces are made using different traditional condiments and spices.

Download Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6388

These include Tomato Basil, Marinara, Arrabbiata, Puttanesca, Garlic & Onion, Roasted Portobello, 4 Cheese, Mushroom & Green Peppers, Mushroom & Eggplant, Primavera, Napolitana, Bolognese Sauce, Spicy Bolognese, 3 Meat Sauce, Italian Sausage, Spicy Italian Sausage, Lasagna Sauce, Green or Black Olive Tapenade, Tomato & Basil Bruschetta and Artichoke Bruschetta are available in the global market.

Leading market players

B&G Foods, Inc

ConAgra Foods, Inc

Lassonde Industries Inc

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

Campbell Soup Company

Premier Foods Group Limited

Del Monte Foods, Inc

Mars

Incorporated

Mizkan America, Inc

The Kraft Heinz Company

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/754c31c95968d4db3fd5b7b205ad52ed

The red sauce segment to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the red sauce segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total share of the global pasta sauce market in 2019, and is estimated to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to multiple use of red sauce in pasta as well as other fast food recipes across the globe. However, the vegetable sauce segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in number of health conscious and vegan people across the globe.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment to maintain its lead status by 2026

Based on distribution, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the highest market share of the global pasta sauce market, accounting for more than one-third of the total share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of all types of pasta sauces with various discounts. However, the online store segment is expected to register at the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the rise in the penetration of internet.

North America to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share based on revenue, holding more than two-fifths of the global pasta sauce market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue by 2026. This is due to increase in the application of pasta sauces in food and beverage for various recipes. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Connect To Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6388