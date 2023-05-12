embecta and Tidepool partner to develop automated insulin delivery system for people with Type 2 diabetes

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J. and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, and Tidepool, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to harnessing the power of technology to provide intuitive software products that help people living with diabetes, have announced that the two organizations will partner to develop an automated insulin delivery (AID) system for people living with type 2 diabetes (T2D).



embecta will leverage Tidepool’s expertise in diabetes management software to develop the AID algorithm for its closed-loop patch pump system designed with the specific needs of people living with T2D, for which it received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation.

"A large segment of the diabetes community is made up of people living with T2D, however, the existing AID systems are not tailored to meet their unique needs," said Henry Anhalt, DO, Chief Medical Officer, embecta. "The recent 510(k) clearance of Tidepool Loop — a fully interoperable automated insulin dosing app which started as a patient-led initiative — affirms that Tidepool’s approach to AID system development combines patient insights with a robust diabetes management solution. We believe that the combination of the embecta and Tidepool teams will lead to the development of a user-centric T2D AID system that fills a need for improved glucose management.”

"By partnering with Tidepool and tapping into their expertise on AID software development, we’re continuing our effort to deliver a user-friendly patch pump solution that will make life better for people living with T2D," said Devdatt (Dev) Kurdikar, Chief Executive Officer of embecta.

"We are committed to helping all people with insulin-requiring diabetes safely achieve improved outcomes," said Howard Look, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tidepool. "Building on the recent FDA clearance for Tidepool Loop, Tidepool is excited to partner with embecta to create tailored solutions for a broader user base including people with type 2 diabetes."

About embecta

embecta is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Tidepool

Tidepool is a recognized innovator in diabetes software on a mission to make diabetes data more accessible, actionable, and meaningful for people with diabetes, their care teams, and researchers. Founded in 2013, Tidepool hosts a suite of software tools for people with diabetes and the clinics that serve them, including Tidepool Web, Tidepool Mobile, Tidepool Uploader, and Tidepool Loop. Tidepool is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Learn more at tidepool.org. Follow us on Twitter at @Tidepool_org and on Facebook and Instagram.

