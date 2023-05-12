Avian influenza decreases in poultry in Europe, seagulls heavily affected

Poultry outbreaks occurred less frequently in March and April compared to the previous reporting period (3 December 2022 to 1 March 2023) and compared to spring 2022. The detection of cases in wild birds in March and April decreased compared to the previous reporting period but increased compared to spring 2022. The virus showed signs of being well adapted to wild birds, heavily affecting black-headed gulls and increasing the mortality of threatened wild species such as the peregrine falcon.

HPAI continued to expand in the Americas and is expected to reach the Antarctic in the near future. Infections were detected in six new mammal species for the first time, including marine mammals and mustelids. Two cases were reported in cats in the USA and one case in a dog in Canada. As a precautionary measure, EFSA recommends preventing pets from being exposed to dead or diseased animals in areas affected by HPAI.

Low risk to the general population

The risk to the general public in Europe remains low, and low to moderate for workers and other people in contact with potentially infected diseased and dead birds and mammals.