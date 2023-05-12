Global Soluble Fibers Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Soluble Fibers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Soluble Fibers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the soluble fibers market. As per TBRC’s soluble fibers market forecast, the soluble fibers market size is expected to reach $7.97 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

The increasing digestive problems are expected to propel the soluble fibers industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest soluble fibers industry share. Major players in the industry include Tate & Lyle PLC, DowDuPont, Nexira Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, TIC Gums Inc., Taiyo International, Psyllium Labs LLC.

Soluble Fibers Market Segments

1) By Type: Oligosaccharides, Resistant Starch, Resistant Maltodextrin, Polydextrose, Beta-Glucan, Other Types

2) By Raw Material: Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Non-Plant Sources, Other Plant Parts

3) By Application: Functional Food and Beverage, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals

Soluble fibers include all dietary fiber that can dissolve in the water. Soluble fibre, when dissolved in water, generates a gel-like substance that aids digestion, modulates nutrient absorption, and regulates bowel motions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Soluble Fibers Market Trends

4. Soluble Fibers Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Soluble Fibers Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

