Perigee Direct Unveils New Line Of Permabond Engineering Adhesives
The leader in science and industrial equipment specializing in engineering adhesives, Perigee Direct, has launched Permabond products on its webstore.NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perigee Direct, a leading science and industrial equipment specializing in engineering adhesives, has just launched its new line of Permabond Engineering Adhesives. This unveiling offers Permabond's new adhesive systems designed to provide the maximum output at such nominal costs. The company has provided businesses with high-quality products for over 17 years and offers a wide range of products, including structural adhesives, sealants, and more.
Permabond engineering adhesives are an essential tool for many industries. They provide a solid and durable bond between two surfaces, making them ideal for applications where strength and durability are paramount. From aerospace to automotive, these adhesives can be used in various applications, providing superior performance and reliability. They offer excellent resistance to chemicals, temperature extremes, vibration, shock, and other environmental factors that can affect the integrity of the bond. Permabond engineering adhesives are also easy to apply and require minimal preparation time before use. Their superior performance and reliability are becoming increasingly popular in many industries as an effective solution for bonding materials together.
Perigee Direct has revolutionized the way industrial customers buy Permabond engineering adhesives. With a simple and stable buying experience, customers can now purchase these products with ease and confidence.
Perigee Direct provides a wide range of quality adhesive products from renowned brands such as Permabond. Their selection includes everything from cyanoacrylate adhesives to epoxy and silicone sealants, making it easy for customers to find the perfect product for their needs. Furthermore, they offer competitive prices, fast delivery times, and an excellent customer service team that is always available to answer any questions or concerns.
On the launch of its line of Permabond engineering adhesives, the CEO of Perigee Direct, Matt Jackson, had this to say: "We are excited to be launching a line of engineering adhesives that will revolutionize the way we bond materials together. Our PERMABOND adhesives are designed to provide superior strength and durability for all types of applications. We believe that our engineering adhesives will be an invaluable tool for engineers across all industries."
He also added, "The new line of Permabond engineering adhesives is set to revolutionize the way engineers bond materials together, providing superior strength and durability in any application. Its unique features will surely become an indispensable tool in any engineer's arsenal."
With Perigee Direct, customers can be sure that they are getting quality products at an affordable price with a stress-free buying experience. So why wait? Start shopping today at Perigee Direct for all the Permabond adhesive needs!
About Perigee Direct -
Perigee Direct is a leading retail equipment and adhesive provider for science and industrial use. The company was established in 2006. It is known for its amazing products and fast turnaround times. The company is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.
Media Contact
Perigee Direct
+1 817-381-9398
support@perigeedirect.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram