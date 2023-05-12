Significant Development Is Expecting in the Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market 2023 and 2030 | Agilent Technologies,

Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market

Mycoplasma Diagnostics market size was estimated at USD 603.4 mn in 2023 and is expected to expand at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% by 2030.

The market for mycoplasma diagnostics is expanding quickly due to the increased demand for early and accurate diagnosis of mycoplasma infections as well as current trends and innovative new products.” — Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mycoplasma Diagnostics is a type of bacteria that can cause infections in humans and animals. Mycoplasma infections are commonly associated with respiratory and urinary tract infections, as well as sexually transmitted diseases. The mycoplasma diagnostics market is a rapidly growing market, driven by the increasing demand for early diagnosis and treatment of mycoplasma infections. In this blog, we will discuss the recent trends, dynamic innovations, and high demand driving the growth of the mycoplasma diagnostics market between 2023 and 2030.

Agilent Technologies

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Takara Holding

PromoCell GmbH

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group

Savyon Diagnostics

Tecan Group

Charles River Laboratories International

F Hoffmann-La Roche

Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource

By Techniques

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunoassay

ELISA (Enzyme linked immune sorbant assay)

RIA (Radio immuno assay)

Microbial culture techniques

DNA staining

Regional Analysis :

◘ The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa)

◘ North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

◘ South America (Brazil etc.)

◘ Europe (Germany, Russia, UK, Italy, France, etc.)

◘ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

