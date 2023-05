Skin cancer treatment market is projected to exhibit substantial growth rate , to expand at USD 14.5 billion by 2031

Skin Cancer Treatment Market - Infographics - AMR

Increase in prevalence of skin cancer cases like melanoma and non-melanoma to drive the growth of skin cancer treatment market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skin cancer is a widespread form of cancer globally, with melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) being the main categories. However, due to inadequate diagnostic standards and underreporting, determining the exact incidence of skin cancer is challenging. Skin malignancies commonly occur on the head and neck, leading to significant morbidity during diagnosis and treatment. The treatment options for skin cancer include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. Ensuring sun safety through the use of sunscreen is crucial. The primary cause of cutaneous cancers is ultraviolet (UV) sun radiation, with a majority of NMSC and melanoma cases attributed to UV exposure.

CAGR: 7.3%

โ€ข Current Market Size: USD 7.2 billion

โ€ข Forecast Growing Region: APAC

โ€ข Largest Market: North America

โ€ข Projection Time: 2021- 2031

โ€ข Base Year: 2021

The global skin cancer treatment market size was valued at $7.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The growth of the skin cancer treatment market is driven by the increasing prevalence of skin cancer cases, including melanoma and non-melanoma. For example, in 2022, the Skin Cancer Foundation reported that the U.S. had approximately 3.6 million individuals with basal cell carcinoma and 1.8 million individuals with squamous cell carcinoma. According to the same report, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S., with 1 in 5 Americans expected to develop skin cancer, and a significant number of deaths attributed to the disease.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

โ€ข By type, the melanoma segment was the highest contributor to the skin cancer treatment industry in 2021.

โ€ข By therapy, the immunotherapy segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

โ€ข Depending on distribution channel, the drug stores & retail pharmacies segment was the highest contributor in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

โ€ข Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the skin cancer treatment market analysis.

The global skin cancer treatment market is segmented by type, therapy, distribution channel and region. By type, the market is classified into melanoma and non-melanoma. By therapy, the market is classified into immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy. By distribution channel, the market is classified into hospitals pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies and online providers. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2021, North America held the largest share in the global skin cancer treatment market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to advancements in treatment techniques, research and development of advanced drugs for allergic conjunctivitis, and the presence of well-established hospital infrastructure in the region. However, notable growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by an increase in the patient population, the development of healthcare infrastructure, and a rise in investment projects in the region.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ -

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Glaxosmithkline plc

LEO Pharma

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

