Littman Krooks Attorney, Brian L. Miller, Esq., Achieves Certification in Elder Law

Littman Krooks LLP announces that Brian L. Miller, Esq. has successfully completed the National Elder Law Foundation's certification exam in elder law. This certification demonstrates Miller's dedication to the field of elder law.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian L. Miller, an attorney with the law firm of Littman Krooks LLP, has become a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) of the National Elder Law Foundation (NELF). The National Elder Law Foundation (NELF) is the only organization approved by the American Bar Association to offer certification in the area of elder law, one of the fastest-growing fields in the legal profession. Littman Krooks LLP is the only law firm in Westchester County with three CELAs.

Brian focuses his practice in: Estate Planning, Estate Administration, Medicaid Planning & Applications, Special Needs Planning, Trust Administration, and Guardianships. Brian is a graduate of Syracuse University and Pace University School of Law.

Brian is a member of and actively involved in the New York State Bar (NYSBA) Elder Law and Special Needs Section and Trusts and Estates Law Section; the NYSBA ELSN Medicaid Committee; the Westchester County Bar Elder Law and Special Needs Planning Committee; the Putnam County Estate Planning Council; and the Westchester County Senior Law Day Committee.

Brian's certification in elder law is undoubtedly a significant achievement that will benefit his clients. With this certification, Miller has demonstrated his dedication to the field of elder law.

About Littman Krooks

Littman Krooks LLP provides sophisticated legal advice and the high level of expertise ordinarily associated with large law firms, along with the personal attention and responsiveness of smaller firms. These ingredients, which are the cornerstone of effective representation and necessary to a successful lawyer/client relationship, have become the foundation of the firm's success. Littman Krooks LLP offers legal services in several areas of law, including elder law, estate planning, special needs planning, special education advocacy, and corporate and securities.

Their offices are located at 800 Westchester Avenue, Rye Brook, New York and 1325 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York. For more information about Littman Krooks LLP, visit http://www.littmankrooks.com.

