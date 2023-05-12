GIGA Carbon Neutrality Inc. (GCN) Signs Global Strategic Partnership With Carbon Trade eXchange (CTX)

Partnership aims at manifold expansion of global carbon markets

GIGA Carbon Neutrality Inc. ("GCN") today announced the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement with London-based Carbon Trade eXchange ("CTX") and its Australian technology parent company Global Environmental Markets ("GEM") to globally expand CTX technology and trading.

CTX has launched a White Label version of its carbon market technology. The partnership agreement will enable GCN to negotiate deals with carbon trading platforms and regular stock exchanges worldwide to provide buyers spot market access to carbon credits, RECs (Renewable Energy Certificates), and offsets. Thus, an AI and blockchain-technology-powered global carbon marketplace will be created featuring carbon futures contracts based on trusted high-quality carbon credits from hundreds of projects in multiple carbon registries. These include the UNFCCC CDM Registry, Verra VCS, and Gold Standard.

GCN undertakes to support the expansion of the licensing of GEM technology infrastructure for National Carbon Meta-Registries for nations to activate their commitments under the Paris Agreement and the creation of ITMOs or voluntary carbon credits like the recently launched Global Carbon Registry (GCR) and credit standard and the recently released Core Carbon Principles by the Integrity Council for voluntary carbon markets.

CTX, GEM, and GCN will work together to expand origination of voluntary credits globally and execute larger-scale trading of the credits, bringing together the GCN business and financial network with the 15 years of experience embedded in CTX and GEM's "Technology Infrastructure for the Future of our Planet".

The CEO of CTX, Wayne Sharpe, stated: "The current carbon markets must scale by a factor of 10 to 100X to reduce CO2 emissions globally and meet the Paris Agreement targets. Current registry infrastructure is insufficient.

Stock Exchanges globally are struggling to handle the unique carbon trading requirements in the voluntary markets – which deliver the much-needed Climate Finance via Carbon Credits. CTX will supply and support the required technology – then the buyers decide "

The CEO of GCN, Richard Martin, added that "this Strategic Partnership Agreement is a big opportunity for GCN to use its extensive network of partners, affiliates, and investors to fast track our global expansion plans with a proven set of carbon technology infrastructure".

About Carbon Trade eXchange (CTX): CTX is the world's first and leading Voluntary Carbon Exchange trading multiple credit standards and project types with transparent wholesale pricing. Trading out of HQ in London since 2008, CTX services over 500 members in more than 50 countries worldwide with T+0 trades online 24/7/365.

About Global Environmental Markets (GEM): GEM designs and develops environmental FinTech solutions including trading platforms, exchanges, registries, and interfaces. Headquartered in Australia GEM owns the CTX technology IP plus a suite of B2B / B2C solutions.

About GIGA Carbon Neutrality Inc. (GCN): GCN is a service and product integrator in the global intelligent commercial transportation and equipment market to efficiently realize customers' carbon neutrality goals. GCN and its partners offer vehicle equipment manufacturing, comprehensive technologies, operation platforms, energy data and carbon credit services. For more information, please visit the website: https://gigacarbonneutrality.com/

