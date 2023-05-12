OPC Server Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s OPC Server Software Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “OPC Server Software Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s OPC server software market forecast, the OPC server software market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.41 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.0 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global OPC server software industry is due to the rise in the adoption of industrial robots for industrial automation. Europe region is expected to hold the largest OPC server software market share. Major OPC server software companies include Kepware Technologies, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Omron Corporation, Matrikon Inc., Cogent Real-Time Systems Inc.
OPC Server Software Market Segments
● By Type: OPC DA Server, OPC HDA Server, OPC A&E Server, OPC UA Server
● By Offering: Software Services, Hardware
● By End-Users: Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverages, Oil And Gas, Power And Energy, Chemicals
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The OPC server software converts a PLC's hardware communication protocol into the OPC protocol, and the OPC client software is a programme that links with the hardware (HMI). The OPC client connects with the OPC server to receive data or send commands to the hardware.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. OPC Server Software Market Drivers And Restraints
5. OPC Server Software Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
