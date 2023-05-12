Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Growing at a CAGR of 18.7% : Will Hit 438.64 Billion by 2028 : Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing adoption of Artificial Intelligence and rapid technological advancements in kitchen appliances and products are key factors influencing market growth.

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size – USD 110.56 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.7%, Market Trends – Growing demand for smart kitchen appliances and products” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Emergen Research, the market for smart kitchen appliances reached a market size of USD 110.56 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid improvements in AI and IoT are a major factor in the growth of the smart kitchen appliances market in terms of revenue.

A variety of smart gadgets that help consumers track the contents and items in the kitchen, refrigerators, and other areas have been developed and launched as a consequence of significant breakthroughs in AI technologies and machine learning. These products help consumers prepare food faster and with less effort. Additionally, smart kitchen appliances provide time-saving features like integrated extractors, touch screens, easy controls, and intelligent sensors that help buyers make a good purchase selection.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/522

Due to the rising demand for home automation in both developed and emerging nations, the market for smart kitchen appliances is anticipated to experience considerable growth. Manufacturers of kitchen and home appliances from around the world are working together to increase product options and user experience with more cutting-edge technologies in goods. Some of the major reasons propelling market expansion include rising disposable income, rising awareness of available technologies, and the availability of preferential buying options and plans on such appliances.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In February 2017, Whirlpool acquired Yummly, which is one of the largest foods and recipe sites on the Internet to bolster its smart kitchen strategy. The guided cooking feature will enable users of Whirlpool Smart Kitchen to send a recipe directly to Wi-Fi-connected kitchen appliances such as an oven.

In 2018, LG launched ThinQ app on smartphone, which allows users to control their devices with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Similarly, Samsung has introduced its wide range of smart kitchen appliances, including the AI-enhanced refrigerator which provides meal planning and recipe suggestions according to the needs of the user.

Incorporation and use of IoT and Wi-Fi in a growing number of kitchen appliances and devices has changed the overall aspect of cooking. Connected devices, typically worn on the body such as fitness trackers and smart watches, ease manual tasks by notifying users about details of products kept in the refrigerator, for instance, how long the items have been kept in the fridge, expiration date etc.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/522

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Plastic Waste Management market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Prominent players operating in the market are:

Whirlpool Corporation

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co. LTD.

Panasonic Corporation

AB Electrolux

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Haier Group

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Miele & cie

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Emergen Research has segmented the smart kitchen appliances market in terms of product, technology, end use, and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2020–2028)

Smart Refrigerators

Smart Cookware and Cooktops

Smart Dishwashers

Smart Thermostats

Smart Coffeemakers

Other Appliances

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2021–2028)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

RFID

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2021–2028)

Online

Offline

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2021–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

To know more about the report, visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-kitchen-appliances-market

The Global Plastic Waste Management Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Plastic Waste Management market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Smart Kitchen Appliances market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2019-2020) and forecast (2022-2030)

Industrial structure analysis of the Smart Kitchen Appliances market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of Smart Kitchen Appliances market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Smart Kitchen Appliances market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/522

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/space-propulsion-system-market-size-to-reach-usd-19-97-billion-in-2028-increasing-use-of-leo-satellites-for-earth-observation-is-a-significant-factor-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-887419585.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foam-plastics-market-size-to-reach-usd-73-88-billion-in-2028-expansion-of-building-amp-construction-industry-and-rising-need-for-soundproofing-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-according-to-emergen-research-890173247.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anti-money-laundering-software-market-size-to-reach-usd-4-21-billion-in-2028-emergence-of-security-solutions-integrated-with-iot-and-big-data-analytics-tools-expected-to-drive-revenue-growth-of-the-anti-money-laundering-software-market-833202672.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/industrial-automation-software-market-size-to-reach-usd-60-83-billion-in-2028-increasing-adoption-of-new-digital-industrial-technologies-such-as-industrial-internet-of-things-is-a-key-factor-driving-industry-growth-according-to-emergen-rese-864438966.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neurostimulation-devices-market-size-to-reach-valuation-of-usd-13-70-billion-by-2027-increasing-prevalence-of-chronic-nervous-disorders-and-rising-demand-for-minimally-invasive-surgeries-is-driving-industry-demand-according-to-emergen-resea-808595392.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/data-fabric-market-size-to-reach-usd-7-72-billion-in-2028-rising-adoption-of-cloud-services-and-increasing-need-for-real-time-streaming-analytics-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-according-to-emergen-research-811231605.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metal-foam-market-size-to-reach-usd-123-6-mn-in-2028-rising-demand-for-aluminum-foam-in-automotive-and-transportation-industries-owing-to-low-weight-high-strength-and-durability-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-816964107.html

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.