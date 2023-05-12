Collagen and Gelatin Market to Hits USD 7620.5 Million by 2030 by Size, Share, Growth and Top Players Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Growing preference of consumers toward a healthy and protein-rich diet is a key factor driving collagen & gelatin market revenue growth

Collagen and Gelatin Market Size – USD 4787.8 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global collagen & gelatin market size reached USD 4787.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Increasing high-value funding and investments for research & development projects by leading players, growing preference of consumers toward protein-rich diet, and a rising number of surgical procedures are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Rising consumer health awareness is driving the growth of the collagen & gelatin market, as collagen & gelatin intake allows for moisturized skin, which is a key concern among the growing elderly population. Collagen also aids in blood coagulation, wound healing, and nervous system protection, and is in great demand for medicinal applications. Collagen is mostly used as an easy-to-digest nutritional supplement that can be combined with coffee or tea, blended into a smoothie, and mixed with sauces and soups. Additionally, consumption of gelatin is increasing owing to the presence of vegetarian and vegan as well as gluten-free gelatin which is driving revenue growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1282

On 27 September 2019, a new skincare supplement which is the world’s first ASC-certified collagen product was launched in Sweden. Launched by Inekogruppen at an annual event for the LIFE Europe health food store chain in Sweden under the brand name NORDBO Kollagen, the product will be available in Life stores which is the biggest health food chain in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. The product will also be sold at the health food chain Hälsokraft, Bodystore.com, Åhléns Lifestyle Stores, and the beauty store Lyko.se.

The report contains updated information about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and acts as an accurate analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Collagen and Gelatin market. The report draws attention to the COVID-19 impact on the market and its crucial segments. As per the report, the current pandemic is one of the major contributing elements for the potential decline of the market in the coming years. The business sector has been drastically affected by the pandemic, which has adversely altered the market dynamics and demand trends. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have delayed the progress rate of various businesses and disrupted the global supply chains. The report further provides a future impact assessment of the Collagen and Gelatin market concerning COVID-19.

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Collagen and Gelatin market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Collagen and Gelatin market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major companies in the global market report include GELITA AG, Collagen Solutions Plc, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., Integra LifeSciences, DSM, Zimmer Biomet, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc., and WEISHARDT.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1282

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Porcine segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Gelatin extracted from pigskin is one of the most commercially utilized gelatin on a global scale owing to its cost-effectiveness. Porcine gelatin contains a high amount of amino acid which is one of the major factors for increasing utilization in confectionery desserts, beverages, meat, and dairy among others. Moreover, rapid adoption of porcine for various clinical treatments such as dermatology, and bones owing to its excellent amino acid profile is increasing revenue growth of the segment.

Food & beverage segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of gelatin-based food products and supplements for protein-rich diets is driving revenue growth of the segment. The colloid property of gelatin prevents the crystallization of ice and sugar which is increasing demand for the manufacturing of dairy products and frozen foods.

Gelatin segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period. Gelatin products provide a wide range of bloom and viscosity values which are highly utilized in the manufacturing of food products which is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of the segment. Marshmallows contain around 1.5% of gelatin which is sufficient to restrain the crystallization of sugar thereby keeping them soft and chewy.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Collagen and Gelatin industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented global collagen & gelatin market on the basis of source, application, product, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Bovine

Porcine

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical

Food & beverage

Cosmetic

Nutraceuticals

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Gelatin

Peptide

To know more about the report, visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/collagen-and-gelatin-market

Global Collagen and Gelatin Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Collagen and Gelatin market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Collagen and Gelatin market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Collagen and Gelatin industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Collagen and Gelatin market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Collagen and Gelatin Market by 2030?

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1282

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plastic-waste-management-market-size-to-reach-usd-40-80-billion-by-2027-implementation-of-sustainable-development-and-awareness-regarding-hazardous-effects-of-plastic-waste-are-significant-factors-influencing-industry-demand-says-emergen-re-859635859.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thermal-interface-materials-market-size-to-reach-usd-4-471-4-million-by-2027-demand-for-compact-electronic-devices-with-improved-processing-capabilities-is-driving-the-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-831074242.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viral-vector-and-plasmid-manufacturing-market-size-to-reach-usd-1-12-billion-in-2027-increasing-demand-for-vaccines-based-on-viral-vectors-growing-application-of-plasmids-in-molecular-and-genetics-research-are-some-key-factors-driving-indus-868169558.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cleaning-robot-market-size-to-reach-usd-36-05-billion-in-2028-rapid-technological-advancements-in-robotics-increasing-penetration-of-smart-home-devices-and-integration-of-advanced-technologies-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-sa-891226795.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/food-enzymes-market-size-to-reach-usd-3-309-9-million-in-2028-increasing-demand-for-convenience-food-and-growing-health-consciousness-amongst-consumers-are-significant-factor-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-857261969.html

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.